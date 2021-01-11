‘New York Music Month’ 2021 Schedule Announced by Mayor’s Office

New York Music Month has turn into a metropolis establishment over the previous 4 years, however for its 2021 iteration, New York Music Months could be a extra acceptable title: The Mayor’s Office of Media and Leisure (MOME) declares that this yr, the sequence will turn into “New York Music Month Prolonged Play,” a six-month digital version of this system, launching January 11, 2021 and wrapping June 30, 2021. Audio system embody 300 Leisure cofounder Kevin Liles, Grammy-winning engineer Emily Lazar and dozens extra.

The revised program and lots of of its digital occasions are in response to the pandemic that has shut down night time life and deeply impacted the lives of so many musicians and music professionals. MOME has supersized Music Month to incorporate an anticipated 40-plus occasions over the course of six months, all digital and free. The total lineup to this point seems beneath.

New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio mentioned, “Musicians and artists make New York Metropolis the best metropolis on earth, and we all know COVID-19 has hit this neighborhood laborious. As we combat this pandemic and rebuild a fairer and higher metropolis, I’m excited to supply such dynamic and thrilling alternatives to get creators again on their toes. Music will inform the story of this metropolis’s comeback. I can’t wait to listen to it.”

New York Music Month Prolonged Play will embody three essential classes of free occasions: Assets for Musicians, workshops and grasp lessons to assist musicians hone their craft and sharpen their enterprise expertise; Get Tuned In, applications for music followers similar to performances and workshops on matters like music manufacturing and podcast creation; and NYMM Talks, conversations with specialists that dig into the challenges and alternatives dealing with the music trade.

For extra details about occasions scheduled to this point go to: www.nymusicmonth.nyc/; extra applications will probably be added within the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to roll out New York Music Month Prolonged Play, an expanded, digital version of our annual program to help our music neighborhood in these unprecedented occasions,” Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Leisure, Anne del Castillo. “We’re happy to have the ability to characteristic a various vary of artists, professionals, corporations, and organizations that symbolize a broad cross-section of NYC’s world class music ecosystem.”

New and returning companions this yr embody 300 Leisure, The American Affiliation of Unbiased Music, Mehmet Dede of Drom, Constructing Beats, Capital One Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage Wherever, co-sign, FairPlay, Izzi Ramkissoon of the School of Staten Island, Making Cash with Music, New Music USA, New York Basis for the Arts, Offline Initiatives, The Recording Academy’s New York Chapter, and Ladies in Music.

The next are all scheduled occasions:

RESOURCES FOR MUSICIANS

Making Cash with Music, with Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan

Friday, January 29, 2021, 11:30 – 1:00 PM

Musicians will discover ways to: Benefit from 45-plus income streams that do NOT require in-person efficiency; increase earnings and viewers; and decrease bills to take dwelling extra money. The workshop is run by famous music enterprise authors Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan (The Indie Band Survival Information, Making Cash with Music).

Discover the Beat with Constructing Beats

January – February & March – April 2021

An eight-workshop sequence, open to all, on practices and methods used to create digital productions from improvement, to launch, to efficiency.

Make it Reside! with Mehmet Dede of Drom

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 5:00 – 6:15 PM

Led by the expertise purchaser for one in all NYC’s high dwell efficiency venues, this on-line presentation is a necessary primer for impartial artists and performers who will probably be launched to instruments, ways and insider tips about how the impartial reserving world operates. The presentation will cowl an introduction to reserving NYC venues, crafting the proper pitch e-mail and an summary of establishing digital reveals within the age of a pandemic.

Distant Recording for the Fashionable Inventive with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Social distancing has positioned new restrictions on journey and studio operations, main many engineers and producers to utterly remodel their workflow and discover efficient options for distant collaboration. The audio engineer and producer, Ebonie Smith, will discover the completely different purposes that enable artists to collaborate remotely and analyze the issues and potential options that include these purposes

Digital Technique: Stand Out from the Crowd with A2IM

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Artists will discover ways to join with their followers on-line. Offered by A2IM, the affiliation that represents impartial document labels.

Distribution Derby with A2IM

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Study what distributors do and which one is best for you. Offered by A2IM, the affiliation that represents impartial document labels.

Develop it Reside! with Mehmet Dede of Drom

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 – 2:15 PM

A companion to the “Make it Reside! A Sensible Strategy to Getting Gigs in NYC” workshop, this session will cowl advertising concert events, figuring out your fanbase and grassroots promotion instruments. Led by the expertise purchaser for one in all NYC’s high dwell efficiency venues.

Cross Cultural Collaboration: How Mixing Cultures Results in Innovation with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Throughout this grasp class, college students will discover ways to use expertise to seamlessly mix components from completely different cultures right into a commercially profitable recording by way of using music manufacturing software program (ProTools, Logic, FL Studio), loops, samples and far more. Attendees may also be taught concerning the significance of embracing their cultural background by way of their music artistic course of to search out their very own sound.

A Masterclass on Laptop computer Manufacturing: From Nothing to One thing with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

On this class with the multi-platinum music producer, Jerry Wonda, college students will be taught:

The best way to produce a music by utilizing a laptop computer with VSP and software program applications together with ProTools, Logic, Ableton, FL Studio and Akai MPC.

The best way to flip a “loop” from a “bucket sound” into a totally produced and structured music utilizing drum patterns, synthesizers, and finalized and pre-cleared vocals from varied artists together with Wyclef, Ras Baraka, and Cokah.

The significance of on-line collaboration with producers, songwriters, artists, musicians, and engineers, in addition to effectively managing your workflow.

Immersive Audio Masterclass with Emily Lazar, GRAMMY-Successful Mastering Engineer with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, Could 19, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Immersive audio codecs together with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 are the brand new frontier for each creators and customers alike. They supply a brand new option to showcase what occurs within the studio and permits the listener an unbelievable alternative to essentially sit contained in the music. This panel dialogue led by a GRAMMY-winning mastering engineer, will characteristic particular friends who will break down the choices and prospects of working with these new codecs.

Masterclass on Self-Administration with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

On this grasp class with the Mastering Engineer and studio proprietor, Dave Kutch, college students will be taught to divide the day into three components: Hustling (the artwork of assembly new shoppers and holding those you’ve got); engaged on initiatives; and spending time studying new issues to develop in your craft.

Mixing Remotely Masterclass with Recording Academy, New York Chapter

Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Now greater than ever with the development of distant expertise, the dynamic of music creatives has modified. At this time, extra creatives are working within the confines of their dwelling studios, making digital collaboration key. Throughout this session, Combine Engineers Ariel Borujow, Duro, and MarioSo DeJesus will talk about mixing remotely.

GET TUNED IN

The Artwork of Podcasting with Constructing Beats

January – February & March – April 2021

These eight workshops will present the instruments and inspiration to create podcasts that captivate and interact. No expertise is important and all tales welcome. Offered by Constructing Beats, a non-profit that develops DJ and digital-music manufacturing applications that train entrepreneurship, management, and life expertise.

Membership 300: Unplugged with 300 Leisure

Starting February 2021

The document label based by Lyor Cohen, Roger Gold, Kevin Liles, and Todd Moscowitz will dedicate four-plus episodes of its impartial music sequence on Youtube, Membership 300 Unplugged, to NY artists, highlighting a 123 of artists, genres, and sounds which can be uniquely the Huge Apple. The 300 YouTube Channel has amassed greater than 10 million views. Membership 300 Unplugged has featured acts from throughout the planet together with Phony Ppl, Raven Symone, Bailey Bryan, Wyclef, Shaggy, Drax Initiatives and extra.

NYC Ladies’s Fund Showcase with New York Basis for the Arts

Starting February 2021

A sequence of occasions highlighting women-identifying artists inside the music trade by way of panel discussions and showcases of latest recordings and music movies created by recipients of the New York Metropolis Ladies’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre: the newest in a groundbreaking sequence of initiatives by the Metropolis of New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Leisure (MOME) to deal with the underrepresentation of those that establish as ladies.

Michael Mwenso: Hope, Resist & Heal with Capital One Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage Wherever

Thursday, February 25, 2021

The musician, artist and social commentator, Michael Mwenso provides his perspective on Black music and its energy to heal us. An African-born, queer man rising up in London and New York, Mwenso will dive into a variety of his personal discoveries whereas shedding mild on the Black expertise by way of interludes of his personal music.

RISING TIDES, The Worldwide Ladies’s Day Celebration with the Consulate Common of Canada & Capital One Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage Wherever

Monday, March 8, 2021

A music and dance presentation that includes artists from Canada and the USA, celebrating the power, magnificence and energy of ladies working collectively to steer us into the longer term.

Creating Digital Music with On a regular basis Sounds with Izzi Ramkissoon

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 6:30 – 7:30 PM

On this introductory hands-on workshop with an teacher within the Digital Music Program on the School of Staten Island, members will discover ways to create music utilizing on a regular basis sound within the musique concrete fashion. Attendees will study musique concrete, take heed to examples, document sounds utilizing a pc or cellphone, edit and course of sounds utilizing free software program (audacity), and create a bit of music that may be shared after the workshop.

Nationwide Poetry Month Celebration with Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Capital One Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage Wherever

Thursday, April 22, 2021

In celebration of Nationwide Poetry Month, SummerStage will accomplice with longtime collaborator Nuyorican Poets Cafe, celebrating poets and their craft in New York Metropolis.

NYMM TALKS

Antiracism & True Allyship with Ladies in Music

Tuesday, January 27, 2021, 7:00 – 8:00 PM

An anti-racism workshop and roundtable dialog throughout which attendees will be taught concerning the formation of racist ideologies, how they have an effect on our lives and our trade, and the way we are able to establish methods to create change. Featured Audio system embody Dr. Raygine DiAquoi, Assistant Dean of Range, Tradition & Inclusion, Columbia College and Nicole Barsalona, President, Ladies in Music and Artist Supervisor.

The NYC Nightlife Dialogue Sequence with The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife

February – June 2021

A sequence of panel discussions and interviews with nighttime-economy thought leaders and creators on the challenges and alternatives dealing with town.

Music & Movie: Who Will get to Rating For Movie And Why Are So Many Proficient Voices Omitted From The Soundtracks Of Our Instances? with New Music USA

March 2021

In 2019, 94 p.c of the scores of the top-250 boxoffice movies had been written by males. There are not any official stats about race and ethnicity. Get recommendation and views from composers and filmmakers about what we are able to do to cut back limitations and improve alternatives for the numerous composers but to be included in one of many world’s hottest artwork kinds. Confirmed panelists embody the composer and artist Tamar-Kali and the composer, artist and educator Nico Muhly.

New Guidelines: Reinventing the Attain of Radio Co-Signal

March 2021

Panelists will talk about what has modified in the way in which radio engages with its audiences, and what the roles and obligations of programmers, DJs and music trade professionals appear like at this time.

Inventive Methods for Making Digital Music with Izzi Ramkissoon

Wednesday March 24, 2021, 6:30 – 7:30 PM

This dialogue will evaluate trendy approaches to digital music creation with the panelists Ebonie Smith, Margaret Schedel, Cristian Amigo, and the moderator Izzi Ramkissoon. They’ll talk about the newest music expertise tendencies and the way innovation within the area of expertise has influenced their artistic processes.

INTERLUDE+ with Offline Initiatives

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 3:00 – 6:00 PM

INTERLUDE+ is a hands-on music & artwork three-part workshop for and by the LGBTQ+ neighborhood, bringing collectively revered musicians, artists and trade leaders to encourage a brand new technology of artists in nontraditional digital environments. Workshops embody:

Disco Discourse: An in-depth dialog with former staff of the enduring Studio 54 tracing their affect on queer nightlife, and their transformation right into a music label.

New Identities of the New Period: Two rising queer artists talk about the evolution of identification and artistry in a brand new period of music and tradition.

Sound of Design: Crossover musicians/designers talk about how music and design converge within the 21st century.

Amplifying Voices: Who’s Composing Orchestral Music At this time & How Can We Make It Extra Inclusive? with New Music USA

April 2021

Hear from composers and representatives of the orchestral world about how we are able to help and promote symphonic music that higher displays the various communities of NYC. What are the limitations for composers and what can the leaders of main establishments do to rework the present and future panorama? Each occasions will probably be moderated by New Music USA President and CEO, Vanessa Reed. Watch this area in January 2021 for extra element on actual dates and the ultimate checklist of audio system.

The Energy of Non-Business Radio and Group: From the Inside Out with FairPlay

April 2021

This panel will present an introduction to the interior workings and the significance of non-commercial radio with a deal with what NYC’s impartial music neighborhood, and particularly non-commercial radio stations are doing to combat for racial and social justice on air and past. The dialog is impressed by a newly fashioned nonprofit group named FairPlay, that’s made up of radio stations, DJs, document labels, music trade professionals and activists all around the US which were assembly weekly to debate methods for combating racism and amplifying BIPOC voices and tales.

300 Sparta Grasp Class: that includes Kevin Liles with 300 Leisure

June 2021

This master-class will allow aspiring artists to realize perception into the modern-day music trade from Billboard’s 2020 Government of the Yr, Kevin Liles. Matters embody: “Entrepreneurship within the Music Trade: Taking Management of One’s Personal Enterprise,” “Music is Greater than a Product, It’s Drugs;” and “Advertising and marketing & Promo: Constructing Your Personal Musical Model and Connecting to Your Viewers.”