New York Times Editor James Bennet Resigns Over Tom Cotton Op-Ed – Variety

James Bennet has resigned as editorial web page editor at The New York Times within the wake of fierce criticism by the paper’s readers and employees over the choice to publish a controversial opinion piece by U.S. Senator Tom Cotton.

In his essay, entitled “Ship Within the Troops,” Cotton argued that President Trump ought to invoke the Riot Act and deploy active-duty navy to regulate a few of the looting and property destruction that marred a few of the in any other case peaceable protests in U.S. cities. These protests have sprung as much as rally in opposition to police brutality and systemic racism and have been impressed by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Bennet didn’t learn Cotton’s editorial earlier than it was printed. It later got here out in a tense, staff-wide assembly that the editorial web page had solicited the piece from Cotton.

The choice to run the piece sparked an inner revolt on the Times, with staffers sounding off on social media and arguing that publishing the op-ed legitimized harmful views.

“Final week we noticed a big breakdown in our modifying processes, not the primary we’ve skilled lately,” mentioned A. G. Sulzberger, the writer, in a notice to employees. “James and I agreed that it could take a brand new group to steer the division by way of a interval of appreciable change.”

Katie Kingsbury has been named as appearing editorial web page editor by way of the November election. Bennet joined the Times in 2016 after a stint as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

“The journalism of Times Opinion has by no means mattered greater than on this time of disaster at residence and world wide, and I’ve been honored to be a part of it,” Bennet mentioned in an announcement. “I’m so pleased with the work my colleagues and I’ve carried out to focus consideration on injustice and threats to freedom and to complement debate about the appropriate path ahead by bringing new voices and concepts to Times readers.”