New York Times Gets Backlash From Staff Over Tom Cotton Op-Ed – Variety

A number of New York Times workers members are criticizing an op-ed written by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton that was printed on Wednesday. They argue the piece, titled “Tom Cotton: Ship In The Troops,” places its Black staff at risk.

Cotton’s op-ed referred to as for the navy to make use of an “overwhelming present of pressure” in the direction of the nationwide protests over police brutality, following the dying of George Floyd.

Jazmine Hughes, a narrative editor at The New York Times, criticized the piece, tweeting “as if it weren’t already exhausting sufficient to be a black worker of the New York Times.” Greater than a dozen others tweeted comparable messages Wednesday night.

In response to the backlash, James Bennet, the editor of the Times’ opinion pages, took to Twitter to elucidate the choice to run the piece, writing “Times Opinion owes it to our readers to point out them counter-arguments, notably these made by individuals able to set coverage.”

“The Times editorial board has forcefully defended the protests as patriotic and criticized using pressure, saying earlier at this time that police too usually have ‘responded with extra violence — in opposition to protesters, journalists and bystanders.’ We’ve additionally crusaded for years in opposition to the underlying, systemic cruelties that led to those protests,” Bennet wrote.

“As a part of our explorations of those points, Times Opinion has printed highly effective arguments supporting protests, advocating elementary change and criticizing police abuses,” Bennet added. “Times Opinion owes it to our readers to point out them counter-arguments, notably these made by individuals able to set coverage. We perceive that many readers discover Senator Cotton’s argument painful, even harmful. We consider that’s one cause it requires public scrutiny and debate.”

