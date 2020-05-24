New York Times Honors Coronavirus Victims as Death Toll Nears 100,000 – Variety

As the USA’ coronavirus dying toll nears 100,000 victims, The New York Times listed 1,000 folks’s names on its entrance web page in Sunday’s version.

The newspaper’s first two pages seem as a sprawling checklist of obituaries that signify only one% of the almost 100,000 deaths. The entries checklist victims’ names, ages, the place they had been from and generally their job, a passion they loved or a reality about them.

“Numbers alone can not presumably measure the influence of the coronavirus on America, whether or not it’s the numbers of sufferers handled, jobs interrupted or lives reduce brief. Because the nation nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and dying notices of the victims. The 1,000 folks right here replicate simply 1 p.c of of the toll. None had been mere numbers,” the entrance web page learn.

An interactive characteristic on-line permits viewers to scroll by way of the checklist chronologically, beginning in mid March, and see the names and uptick in deaths. The almost 100,000 deaths in three months represents a mean of greater than 1,100 deaths per day within the U.S.

President Trump was silent on the New York Times cowl on Sunday morning, solely tweeting “Instances, numbers and deaths are taking place everywhere in the Nation!”

Instances, numbers and deaths are taking place everywhere in the Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Could 24, 2020

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. dying toll stands at greater than 97,000 whole fatalities. It’s believed the 100,000 mark will probably be crossed subsequent week on the present price.