New York Times Names Meredith Kopit Levien CEO, Mark Thompson to Exit

The New York Times Firm introduced that COO Meredith Kopit Levien, who has overseen its digital companies for the final three years, will succeed Mark Thompson as president and CEO efficient Sept. 8.

Kopit Levien, 49, will grow to be the youngest chief exec of the media and publishing firm. She additionally will be a part of the New York Times Firm’s board, whereas Thompson will depart as an officer and director of the corporate.

Thompson, who’s 62, joined the New York Times Firm as CEO in 2012. Since then, the corporate boosted digital-only subscribers to 5 million as of Q1 2020 (up 1.four million 12 months over 12 months) and doubled the corporate’s digital income up to now 5 years to $800.Eight million in 2019. The British exec beforehand had served as director normal of the BBC.

“I’ve chosen this second to step down as a result of we now have achieved every thing I set out to do once I joined The Times Firm eight years in the past,” Thompson stated in an announcement.

Kopit Levien joined the Times Firm in August 2013 as head of promoting and rose by the ranks to assume the function of chief working officer in June 2017 to oversee digital merchandise and operations.

The board unanimously agreed on Kopit Levien’s appointment as CEO, in accordance to New York Times writer A.G. Sulzberger, who led the succession planning committee alongside presiding director Brian McAndrews.

Sulzberger stated in an announcement saying Kopit Levien’s appointment that she “has efficiently led a lot of our firm’s most essential work — from reimagining our promoting enterprise to driving our historic subscription development to fostering a tradition of product innovation. She’s been Mark Thompson’s closest companion over the previous seven years and can proceed to construct on his outstanding legacy.”

Commenting on her appointment, Kopit Levien stated, “It’s the glory of a lifetime to lead The New York Times. I see a giant alternative to develop journalism’s function within the lives of hundreds of thousands extra folks around the globe, and to spend money on product and know-how innovation that engages our readers and grows our enterprise.”

In 2016, Kopit Levien was named in a discrimination lawsuit filed two girls who labored within the New York Times’ promoting division. The go well with, which additionally named Thompson as a defendant, alleged the corporate “has been partaking in deplorable discrimination.” Kopit Levien had “made it very clear that she was searching for a really explicit work pressure, one which was crammed with ‘contemporary faces,’ i.e., youthful workers with out households, and who have been white,” the Times’ staffers lawsuit stated. Kopit Levien had stated the litigation was “with out advantage”; the Times Firm settled the go well with final 12 months and stated it “doesn’t admit to any legal responsibility.”

Earlier than becoming a member of The Times, Kopit Levien spent greater than 5 years at Forbes, the place she held varied roles, together with writer and chief income officer. She started her profession on the Advisory Board Co. in Washington, D.C. and later joined the Advisory Board’s proprietor and founder at The Atlantic. Kopit Levien, an govt committee member of the board of the Advert Council, obtained a bachelor of arts diploma from the College of Virginia.