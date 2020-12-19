New York Times Returns Peabody Award for Discredited Podcast Caliphate

Now that the New York Times has revealed that it could actually not affirm the tales shared by Shehroze Chaudhry, the central determine within the 2018 podcast “Caliphate,” the newspaper has agreed to return the Peabody Award it had beforehand received for the collection.

The choice got here following the newspaper’s inner investigation into the veracity of the podcast, and concluded that it didn’t meet its requirements for accuracy.

“As the usual for high quality media, the integrity of the Peabody Award is paramount, and we admire the skilled method during which the Times has dealt with this matter,” stated Peabody Award government director Dr. Jeffrey P. Jones. “We’ll obtain the return of the award, recognizing the mutual respect each organizations have for one another’s longstanding report of journalistic integrity.”

The New York Times revealed Friday that it not stood behind the reporting on “Caliphate.” In a follow-up report, the newspaper wrote that it now believes that Chaudhry “was a fabulist who spun jihadist tales about killing for the Islamic State in Syria, Canadian and American intelligence and regulation enforcement officers contend.”

In initially awarding the Peabody to “Caliphate,” the org famous the work of Rukmini Callimachi and audio producer Andy Mills as they tried to reply the query of why folks would be a part of ISIS. They utilized stories from Iraq and interviews with a variety of topics, together with ISIS members, in addition to a younger Yazidi woman who was tortured by ISIS troops.

In an announcement posted on Twitter, Callimachi wrote: “I’m fiercely happy with the tales I’ve damaged on ISIS and its crimes in opposition to humanity. However as journalists, we demand transparency from our sources, so we must always count on it from ourselves. Reflecting on what I missed in reporting our podcast is humbling. Considering of the colleagues and the newsroom I let down is gutting. I caught the topic of our podcast mendacity about key elements of his account and reported that. I additionally didn’t catch different lies he informed us, and I ought to have. I added caveats to attempt to clarify what we knew and what we didn’t. It wasn’t sufficient. To our listeners, I apologize for what we missed and what we obtained unsuitable. We’re correcting the report and I decide to doing higher sooner or later.”

The New York Times posted a report by Mark Mazzetti, Ian Austen, Graham Bowley and Malachy Browne dissecting what occurred.

“Mr. Chaudhry, they are saying, was not a terrorist, virtually definitely by no means went to Syria, and concocted ugly tales about being an Islamic State executioner as a part of a Walter Mitty-like escape from his extra mundane life in a Toronto suburb and in Lahore, Pakistan, the place he spent years dwelling along with his grandparents,” they wrote.

The 12-part narrative podcast collection “Caliphate,” concerning the Islamic State terrorist group and its operations, was first launched in 2018.

“Whereas elements of the collection concerned a broad examination of the group’s ways and affect, a number of episodes had been pushed primarily by the confessional story of a Canadian man of Pakistani origin who referred to as himself Abu Huzayfah and claimed to have been a member of the Islamic State who had taken half in killings in Syria,” the paper stated in an editors word.

“Throughout the course of reporting for the collection, The Times found vital falsehoods and different discrepancies in Huzayfah’s story. The Times took quite a few steps, together with searching for affirmation of particulars from intelligence officers in the US, to search out unbiased proof of Huzayfah’s story. The choice was made to proceed with the undertaking however to incorporate an episode, Chapter 6, dedicated to exploring main discrepancies and highlighting the fact-checking course of that sought to confirm key parts of the narrative.

“In September — two and a half years after the podcast was launched — the Canadian police arrested Huzayfah, whose actual identify is Shehroze Chaudhry, and charged him with perpetrating a terrorist hoax. Canadian officers say they consider that Mr. Chaudhry’s account of supposed terrorist exercise is totally fabricated… In consequence, The Times has concluded that the episodes of “Caliphate” that offered Mr. Chaudhry’s claims didn’t meet our requirements for accuracy.

“From the outset, “Caliphate” ought to have had the common participation of an editor skilled in the subject material… Within the absence of firmer proof, “Caliphate” ought to have been considerably revised to exclude the fabric associated to Mr. Chaudhry. The podcast as a complete mustn’t have been produced with Mr. Chaudhry as a central narrative character.”

Watch Mills settle for the award at a July 2019 Peabody ceremony: