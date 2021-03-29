New York to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to Ages 16 and Up on April 6

Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced that New Yorkers ages 30 and up will probably be eligible to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday, and individuals ages 16 and up can get it beginning April 6.(*6*)

The announcement on Monday got here only a few days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom formally said that Californians ages 50 and older can get the vaccine beginning April 1 and on April 15 eligibility will lengthen to residents ages 16 and up.(*6*)

Earlier in March, President Joe Biden introduced that every one adults in the USA will probably be eligible to get a vaccine on Could 1. New York and California’s expanded eligibility places the states on monitor to beat that benchmark by almost a month.(*6*)

“Right now we take a monumental step ahead within the combat to beat COVID,” Cuomo stated. “Starting March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will probably be ready to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will probably be eligible on April 6, effectively forward of the Could 1 deadline set by the White Home. As we proceed to develop eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for each neighborhood to guarantee fairness, significantly for communities of colour who’re too usually left behind. We are able to see the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel, however till we get there, it’s extra necessary than ever for every and each New Yorker to put on a masks, socially distance and comply with all security pointers.”(*6*)

Roughly 30% of New York residents have obtained one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 17% have gotten each doses. In New York Metropolis, 27% of individuals have had the primary shot, and 15% have been totally vaccinated.(*6*)