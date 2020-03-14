New York woman was shackled to bed during childbirth, lawsuit says

African American woman, 22, sues New York City and police

Marketing consultant decries ‘dehumanizing and ineffective observe’

A 22-year-old African American woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit in New York, claiming she was as soon as shackled to a medical establishment gurney all through exertions, after being arrested on a minor assault price that was as soon as later disregarded.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of “Jane Doe” in the direction of the City of New York and a lot of different New York police division (NYPD) officers who arrested the lady in December 2018, when she was as soon as higher than 40 weeks pregnant, claims the lady was as soon as moreover handcuffed and shackled after she gave supply to her son.

Proceed learning…

