New Yorkers can now officially get married over Zoom

As of nowadays, New Yorkers are formally able to get married remotely over video conference. That’s in step with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aide Melissa DeRosa, who launched the good news at a Saturday press conference.

“We’re nowadays signing an authorities order allowing other people to get their marriage licenses remotely, and as well as allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video,” outlined DeRosa throughout the 48:30 minute mark of the conference circulation. “So if that’s an road other people want to maneuver down, it’ll be available to them.” Study additional…

