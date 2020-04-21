General News

New Yorkers sue World Health Organization over coronavirus response

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read

three Westchester county residents accuse WHO of failing to watch China’s response and overlaying up outbreak

  • Coronavirus – latest US updates
  • Coronavirus – latest world updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Residents of a suburban New York City county that was once in all probability probably the most earliest US scorching spots for the coronavirus sued the International Effectively being Group on Monday, accusing it of gross negligence in overlaying up and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comparable: Caught in a superpower battle: the inside story of the WHO’s response to coronavirus

Proceed finding out…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment