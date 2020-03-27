New York’s Governors Ball Festival Canceled

New York’s Governors Ball pageant, scheduled for early June, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers introduced on Thursday.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we should introduced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 because of COVID-19,” the announcement reads partly. “Merely put — because of present authorities mandates and the evolving state of affairs in NYC, it’s neither secure nor prudent to maneuver ahead with our June dates. The well-being of our followers, artists, workers, distributors, companions and the encompassing NYC group is at all times our #1 precedence.”

The quickly worsening state of affairs in New York has made it the epicenter of the pandemic within the U.S., though the fast unfold of the illness in North America appears to make it more and more unlikely that lots of the different spring and summer time music festivals, which have largely moved their dates to the autumn, will happen in any respect this 12 months.

The announcement, beneath, notes that organizers tried to discover a postponement date however “there aren’t any adequate choices obtainable to us.” They mentioned they’ve already begun planning for 2021.

The lineup for the tenth annual installment of the pageant was to incorporate Missy Elliott — making her first main NYC efficiency in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer time Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Males, Milky Probability, Bleachers, Banks and lots of extra.

Final 12 months Lil Wayne, Florence + the Machine, Tyler, the Creator and the Strokes topped the invoice, though the pageant was delayed by dangerous climate. In 2018, Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been the headliners.