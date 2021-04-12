New York’s SummerStage to Return to In-Person Concerts This Summer

New York’s SummerStage live performance sequence has introduced plans to return to reside, in-person concert events and performances at outside venues this summer time.

In accordance to the announcement, “Pending changes to present NYC restrictions, free music and dance performances will return to Rumsey Playfield in Central Park this summer time and performances will even be held in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park/Richard Rodgers Amphitheater.

“Performances will comply with all state and native rules concerning large-scale outside occasions, together with restricted capability, masks and socially distanced seating. Admittance would require a free ticket, proof of vaccine and/or destructive COVID check, and well being screening – similar to a questionnaire and temperature checks.”

Veteran rockers Dawes will headline the primary profit present of the SummerStage season on Friday, September 16, whose new album is titled “Good Luck with No matter.” Tickets, assuming full venue capability, can be on sale by means of AXS Ticketing this Friday, April 16 at 10:00 AM ET on http://www.axs.com. Ought to well being and security pointers proceed to require extra restricted seating capability, tickets could also be refunded or modified by The Bowery Presents. Barenaked Women’ profit present initially scheduled for July 8, 2020 has additionally been rescheduled for July 6, 2022. All beforehand bought tickets will stay legitimate for 2022.

The announcement additionally notes that each one in-person performances can be livestreamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org, rights allowing.

It’s all a cautiously optimistic however optimistic step towards the return of the live-music trade, with a sequence of performances at two of New York Metropolis’s hottest outside venues.

Additionally, though SummerStage neighborhood areas can be extra restricted this summer time, the CityParks PuppetMobile will current free, family-friendly marionette theater performances in parks all through the town. Moreover, Metropolis Parks Basis will quickly launch a particular micro-grants program for grassroots arts organizations, particular person artists, group parks teams, and native community-based organizations to present funding without cost cultural applications in parks and neighborhood plazas within the metropolis’s most under-resourced communities. Each of those efforts will assist be certain that free cultural applications can be found across the metropolis’s public areas.

“The final yr has been enormously tough for our metropolis. Reside efficiency, with the power that’s generated by experiencing it with others, can be a balm for our collective soul,” mentioned Heather Lubov, Metropolis Parks Basis’s Government Director. “SummerStage has been an lively member of the NYS Nonprofit Out of doors Performing Arts Coalition, working with fellow outside venues and the NYS Division of Well being to be certain that we’re well-prepared to present a protected and cozy concert-going expertise that follows strict well being protocols. SummerStage will assist restore vibrancy to our metropolis by means of free performances in parks, which have been such vital public areas for New Yorkers in search of protected respite throughout the pandemic.”

In 2020, SummerStage launched its first-ever digital competition, SummerStage Anyplace, presenting over 100 digital performances. Persevering with into 2021, SummerStage Anyplace is presenting weekly digital performances and can supply reside streams of all in-person performances, pending artist permission, on SummerStageAnywhere.org.

Capital One Metropolis Parks Basis SummerStage is a proud member of the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA).