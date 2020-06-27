New YouTube Record for 24-Hour Views – Variety

Blackpink’s newly launched “How You Like That” music video blasted into the YouTube report books.

The Okay-pop powerhouse group’s dynamic new single had 82.four million views within the first 24 hours of launch on YouTube, and was the No. 1 trending video on the platform. The view depend handily topped the earlier record-holders: BTS’ “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey, which amassed 74.6 million views within the preliminary one-day interval in April 2019, per YouTube.

The “How You Like That” video that includes Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is also pacing to be the quickest video in YouTube historical past to hit 100 million views (it had 94 million within the first 30 hours).

Variety senior music editor Jem Aswad tagged “How You Like That” as among the best singles of the week, praising it as “one other summer season burner.” The three-minute monitor, crafted for the group’s world fanbase, combines lyrics in each Korean and English.

“The most recent from these Okay-pop titans is definitely a sleight of hand,” Aswad wrote. “It begins off pop, however on the refrain, the beat modifications up and out of the blue it’s all swagger, with some scorching rapping and a grinding beat — and a way more aggro perspective than we’d have come to anticipate.”

Blackpink reclaims the 24-hour views title on YouTube from BTS after beforehand setting that high-water mark in April 2019 with “Kill This Love” (56.7 million views in its first 24 hours) and topped Ariana Grande’s “thank u, subsequent.”

As a measure of in a single day recognition, the variety of YouTube views within the first 24 hours of launch has grow to be a key information level for bragging rights and promotion. Be aware that the official view depend for Blackpink’s “How You Like That” as tabulated by YouTube could also be completely different. Final September, YouTube modified its methodology for YouTube Music Charts to now not depend paid promoting views in 24-hour tallies — an effort to finest replicate genuine fan engagement. As reported beforehand, Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” had been promoted through YouTube adverts.

Blackpink is managed by South Korea’s YG Leisure, which can be the leisure firm behind Okay-pop boy band Huge Bang and different artists. Amongst different appearances, the massively in style South Korean lady group had been featured artists on the 2019 Coachella music fest.

Watch Blackpink’s “How You Like That”: