New Zealand Film ‘There is No I in Threesome’ Set As HBO Max Original

WarnerMedia has acquired “There Is No I in Threesome,” a New Zealand-made documentary a few couple exploring an open relationship, and set is as an HBO Max Original.

It is going to have its world premiere on the WarnerMedia Lodge on the Sundance Film Competition and start streaming on Feb. 11, shortly earlier than Valentine’s Day. A theatrical launch in Australia and New Zealand is deliberate for later in the 12 months.

“Threesome” is directed by Jan Oliver Lucks, who additionally co-wrote and stars in the movie alongside co-writer Natalie Medlock. It was produced by Alexander Behse and Alex Reed.

The movie obtained improvement help from the New Zealand Film Fee and Script-to-Display screen. Manufacturing finance got here from the NZFC, Monsoon Footage Worldwide and with extra personal fairness. The HBO Max rights deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media and Autlook Film Gross sales.

The narrative follows a loving and freshly engaged couple who’re sustaining a long-distance relationship. Sexually explorative, they select to open up their relationship earlier than getting married. And when relationship traces blur, the pair are compelled to face the implications of their resolution.

“Making this movie during the last 5 years has been one wild, slippery, trip, providing a voyeuristic take a look at the enjoyable available when opening up a relationship,” stated director Jan Oliver Lucks.

“Working intently with an intimacy co-ordinator made the (filmmaking) course of secure for everybody and finally resulted in extra freedom of expression, slightly than restriction, as a result of it was all about belief and everybody concerned revered that,” says producer Alex Reed.

“This is a extremely private movie and having it launch as an Original on HBO Max offers it the potential to set off necessary conversations concerning the nature and complexity of twenty first century relationships,” stated NZFC CEO, Annabelle Sheehan.