‘Newark Minutemen’ Optioned by James Corden Production Company

Leslie Ok. Barry’s upcoming novel “Newark Minutemen” has been optioned by Fulwell 73, the impartial manufacturing firm behind “The Late Late Present with James Corden.” John Niven and Nick Ball are connected to pen the screenplay.

“Newark Minutemen” relies on an unimaginable true story. It facilities on a Jewish boxer who goes undercover for the mob and FBI to battle fascism in New Jersey in the course of the Nice Melancholy. His mission takes place as a considerable portion of the American public was pushing neutrality as Hitler consolidated energy in Europe. On this chaotic time, he joins the Newark Minutemen, a band of different Jewish boxers, who rose as much as battle a Nazi shadow celebration that was rising within the States. The novel relies on the real-life experiences of writer Leslie Ok. Barry’s uncle, a Newark Minuteman boxer, and was pieced collectively from first-hand accounts from her 93-year previous mom and her cousin, FBI reviews, packing containers of undercover supply materials and years of analysis.

“Newark Minutemen” can be launched in paperback by Morgan James Publishing on October 6, 2020. Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman led on the acquisition and can govt produce the characteristic movie.

“’Newark Minutemen’ is an epic story of battles, boxers and mafia, overlaid with an explosive love affair that compares with the basic star-crossed tales from Casablanca to Titanic,” stated Pearlman. “This may be an necessary story to inform at any time in historical past, however proper now, with the teachings we are able to be taught from the previous, it’s a vital one that everybody ought to see.”

Barry stated she bought Fulwell 73 the rights to the movie as a result of Pearlman linked to the fabric on a private degree.

“Once we had been speaking in regards to the novel, Leo and I began sharing tales about our grandmothers and their plights in London and America,” stated Barry. “He understood the story and its significance on a degree that made me belief his sensibility.”

Niven wrote the screenplays for “The right way to Construct a Woman” and “Kill Your Associates,” the latter of which was primarily based on his novel. Niven and Ball beforehand labored collectively as screenwriters on “Cat Run,” starring Paz Vega.

Barry is a screenwriter, writer and govt producer, who has labored at Turner Broadcasting, Hasbro/Parker Brothers, Mattel, Mindscape Video Video games, Lotus and AOL.

Pearlman just lately served as an govt producer on “Auschwitz Untold: In Color,” the acclaimed Channel four documentary which featured newly colorized footage taken in Nazi focus camps alongside model new testimony from Holocaust survivors. Fulwell 73 produced the documentary.

Fulwell 73’s future tasks embody the upcoming “Associates” reunion and “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

In March 2017 James Corden joined the firm as a fifth full companion alongside Pearlman, brothers Gabe and Ben Turner, and Ben Winston.

Niven and Ball are repped by Artists First.