Newcastle prepares a fortune to break the market and take a Barcelona figure

Newcastle wants to break the transfer market with the hiring of Ter Stegen

At the beginning of October, Newcastle was acquired by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia in exchange for about 353 million euros, which seeks to position the companies Magpies at the top of the Premier League in the short term. To achieve this scenario, the brand new leaders will seek to break the next transfer market.

According to what it reports Sky Sport from Germany, one of the fundamental pieces within this ambitious project that they seek to mount in Saint James’ Park It’s of Marc-André ter Stegen, Barcelona goalkeeper and one of the best in his position.

The English team would be willing to pay a figure close to 55 million euros by the 29-year-old goalkeeper, whose contract with the blaugranas It expires in 2025 after being renewed in October of last year. Although the Spanish are going through a major economic crisis, a fact that is not the least in this story is that the player’s termination clause is 500 million of the European currency.

To get Ter Stegen out of Barcelona, ​​Newcastle would put on the table a sum that would be around 55 million euros

Newcastle considers that one of the posts to reinforce yes or yes is that of the guardian of the arch, since it does not currently have a permanent owner. The starter, since his landing in January 2018 from Sparta Prague, was the Slovak Martin Dubravk, but as a result of an injury to one of his ankles, he has not stopped since July. Between the English Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka they disputed the place, but neither of them managed to establish themselves.

Ter Stegen, who landed in the entity Culé in 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach in exchange for 12 million euros, became one of the club’s benchmarks by winning 14 titles: four Leagues, five King’s Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona is currently in full swing, after the departure of Ronald Koeman as technical director to bet on the landing of an idol of the fans, such as Xavi Hernández, who has just achieved his departure from Al Sadd in Qatar. Although they managed to direct their path in the Champions League, the Spanish do not find their way in La Liga, being in ninth position with 16 units, nine behind the leader Real Sociedad and out of the positions that grant a ticket to international competitions.

Newcastle, for its part, is going through a critical moment by placing itself in the second to last place in the standings with only four points after ten rounds. They have not yet managed to win a game and would be descending to the second category of English football.

KEEP READING:

“I’m coming home”: Xavi’s message after confirming his arrival at Barcelona as a new manager

Lionel Messi was informed that he would have won his seventh golden ball

They revealed another millionaire loss that Barcelona suffered after the departure of Lionel Messi