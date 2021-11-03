Newcastle’s new owners chose their manager: how much money will they have to pay to hire him

Unai Emery is Newcastle’s main candidate (Photo: REUTERS)

Since an Arab investment group took control of the Newcastle United several names of elite trainer who take charge of the ambitious project began to sound, such as Antonio Conte, although the Italian DT finally signed in Tottenham. According to various European media, the one chosen to assume the reins of the dressing room in St. James Park is the Spanish Unai emery, who currently works at the Villarreal.

The newspaper The Times pointed out that Emery, who has won the UEFA Europa League with the Yellow Submarine last season and he lifted this trophy for the fourth time, he is the great favorite of the new management of the English club. The name of the Spanish DT is on the table next to that of Eddie Howe, former coach of Bournemouth, although it is clearly preferred.

While they did not make a formal offer, the owners of the Newcastle have a strong interest in streamlining the procedures so that the Basque strategist of 49 years go back to Premier League after his experience in the Arsenal FC, where he directed from mid-2018 to November 2019.

Your intention is to announce the hiring Unai emery this week so that he can be this Saturday in the game against the Brighton & Hove Albion. For this, as reported Sport1, they have to pay the Villarreal a clause of 6 million euros (USD 7 million) As a reward.

Newcastle United seeks to grow its new project funded by Arab investors (Photo: Reuters)

However, after the Date 11 from Premier League An international break of two weeks is coming, so it seems much more feasible that the transfer could take place in that period of inactivity at the club level. “I don’t know anything about Newcastle”said himself Unai Emery at the press conference prior to his match against Young Boys from Champions League, although everything could take a turn in the next few hours.

Emery has positioned himself as a coach in the European elite after winning three consecutive times the Europa League with the Sevilla FC, which allowed him to direct the Paris Saint Germain from Neymar and Mbappé, and later be the replacement for Arsène Wenger at Arsenal FC.

At Newcastle They are looking for a prestigious technical director who can start working as soon as possible to make the project grow. The team is currently second to last with only four points in 10 rounds and has 11 matches without winning in all competitions, with seven defeats and four draws.

