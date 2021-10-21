Newcastle’s plan to steal one of Barcelona’s stars

Newcastle would have spoken with the player’s representative (Reuters)

The FC Barcelona go through one of the most complicated moments in recent years. The sports situation is far from being expected, as a result of a institutional crisis that continues to squeeze the club.

Since his inauguration, Joan Laporta works against the clock to alleviate financial debts that the club has at the same time that it tries to diagram a competitive squad to continue competing locally and internationally. The departure of Lionel Messi fully impacted the club, and now, a new problem would be knocking on the doors of the entity.

As reported FootMercato, the Newcastle I would be willing to pay 15 million euros that will go directly to the bank account of Osumane Dembele On the condition that he does not renew his contract with Barcelona, ​​which ends on June 30, 2022. To this they would add a salary of another 15 million euros for each of the five seasons offered in the negotiation.

Dembelé is in the last stretch of recovering from an injury (Reuters)

Despite having tied the young Spanish pearl Pedri with a historic contract, understanding that it is the future of Barcelona as well as Ansu Fati (with a renewal agreement on the way), from France they reported that the now powerful English team will go after one of the most expensive footballers on the squad.

With regard to the player, from Spain they reported that he is at a crossroads. Although he says he wants to extend his contract with the Barça team, his agent Moussa Sissokho It would delaying the times for January to arrive and the former Dormtund can freely decide whether to continue in Barcelona or listen to other offers from third parties to sign for free from July.

In the offices of the Catalan club impatience reigns over the case. The leadership has already made him a renewal offer and the intentions are for it to continue for several more years. “The club wants you to respond immediately to the last renewal offer raised”, detailed the Spanish newspaper Sport.

The board of directors wants to close renovations to ensure the future of Barcelona (Reuters)

Apparently, Barcelona’s patience would end with the end of OctoberThat is why they want to receive an immediate response to continue planning the squad for next season. For the moment they maintain their intention to renew you, but in the case of not receiving answers, they would consider doing the same as they did with one of their last young promises Ilaix Moriba.

Still injured and soon to return to the pitch, the leadership would be thinking of putting pressure on the player: if he does not renew, he will not play, despite the fact that Ronald Koeman’s squad needs a goal and he is a good solution to that problem. This way of acting has a recent antecedent with the young midfielder who ended up being transferred to German Leipzig.

Regarding the renewal offer, Barcelona cannot promise much at the salary level. As explained from the city of Barcelona, ​​the club at most would keep the current salary seeing it as a clear bet for the future. In the event that Dembelé decided to go free, the operation would become an economic failure for the painting culé, which in 2017 paid 100 million euros for him.

KEEP READING

The story of Gavi, the 17-year-old jewel of Barcelona who went from Second B to the Spanish team in eight months

Piqué revealed that a current Real Madrid star had everything agreed with Barcelona

PSG’s invitation to Ronaldinho that generated controversy in Barcelona