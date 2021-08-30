Newen, Germany’s Flare Sign up for Forces On Ildiko Enyedi’s TV Drama ‘Balaton Brigade’

Ecu tv crew Newen Attach and Berlin-based Flare Leisure are becoming a member of forces to co-develop and distribute Balaton Brigade, a Chilly Struggle undercover agent drama from Hungarian manufacturing corporate Joyrider, which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi (On Frame and Soul, The Tale of My Spouse) will direct.

The venture, which Joyrider offered on the Berlinale Co-Professional sequence pitching tournament previous this yr, is ready on the Hungarian lodge of Lake Balaton in 1986, on the top of the Chilly Struggle. It follows Berndt Reider, the chief of a Stasi unit stationed at Balaton and tasked with combating East German holidaymakers from sneaking over the border to flee to the West. What his bosses don’t know: Reider himself is secretly getting ready to escape together with his circle of relatives to give protection to his teenage daughter, a tender swimming prodigy, from the East German doping gadget.

Flare and Joyrider will collectively grow the eight-part sequence, created by way of Joyrider’s Gabor Krigler, Balazs Lengyel and Balazs Lovas. Enyedi, who simply offered her English-language debut, The Tale of My Spouse, in festival on the Cannes Movie Competition, will direct. The 2 firms are lately taking a look to connect a German author and director to the venture, which shall be in large part shot in German. Idea pictures is ready to happen in Hungary subsequent summer season. Hungarian channel RTL Klub is already on board as a commissioning broadcaster. Flare will start pitching the venture to German broadcasters this fall. Newen Attach will take care of global distribution and is presenting the venture to patrons at this yr’s Collection Mania, which runs via Sept. 2 in Lille, France.

Balaton Brigade is the most recent enlargement into small display screen drama for Flare, which just lately wrapped manufacturing at the German drama sequence Paradiso for Sky Deutschland. The Berlin-based corporate, which has been making function motion pictures and documentaries since 2008, introduced a TV drama department remaining yr.

French crew Newen, which brings in combination the economic actions of Newen Workforce, TF1 Studio and ReelOne Global, is certainly one of Europe’s main manufacturers and vendors of TV content material, with a library of a few 1,000 motion pictures and greater than 6,000 hours of programming.