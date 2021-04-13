Newen Join: ‘Misplaced Baggage,’ ‘Memento Mori,’ ‘Christian,’ ‘Agent Okay’

Newen Join, the distribution department of Newen, the Paris-based worldwide manufacturing and distribution firm owned by French’s largest TV community, the TF1 Group, has boarded a bevy of upscale worldwide drama collection, together with “Misplaced Baggage,” “Memento Mori,” Christian” and “Agent Okay.” The Paris-based firm will assist finance and promote internationally these reveals.

“Since creating Newen Join in October, now we have ramped up our groups, employed Leona Connell [a former exec at Sky Vision and NBC Universal] as EVP of Newen Join, and acquired a bigger presence within the U.Okay. in addition to Canada to extend our enter within the English-language drama panorama, and past,” stated Rodolphe Buet, a former senior government at Studiocanal and chief distribution officer at Newen.

The recently-rebranded division, which contains greater than 20 executives situated in Paris, London, Montreal, New York and Buenos Aires, is more and more trying to crew up bold third-party producers on premium drama initiatives at an early stage, stated Buet.

“Along with working with Newen’s producers, our objective is to collaborate with proficient producers who’re creating high-profile content material with robust manufacturing values and abilities connected,” identified the veteran government, who added that producers benefited from with the ability to finance the event of their reveals earlier than pitching to platforms or networks as a result of they had been in a greater place to retain some rights and management the artistic course of.

Out of the a number of worldwide collection becoming a member of Newen Join’s pipeline, just one is produced by an in-house manufacturing banner — “Misplaced Baggage,” which is made by Belgian outfit De Mensen for Belgian public broadcaster VRT and the Franco-German community Arte.

De Mensen is owned by Newen, together with Telfrance, Capa, 17 Juin Média and Blue Spirit in France, Tuvalu and Pupkin within the Netherlands, Nimbus in Denmark, De Mensen in Belgium and Reel One in Canada.

“Misplaced Baggage” was impressed by the aftermath of the March 2016 assaults on the airport of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. The six-part reveals follows Samira Laroussa, a fictional Belgian-Moroccan policewoman (performed by Lara Chedraoui, a rock singer) who has been encharged with returning all baggage and private belongings that had been left behind within the departure corridor that day. By her journey, Laroussa crosses paths with households whose lives have been endlessly altered, and other people dealing with their very own troubled pasts. Buet stated the collection’ narrative construction reminded him of the one seen in “Six Ft Beneath.”

“Misplaced Baggage” was created by the Belgian actress Tiny Bertels (“Freeway of Love”, “Lodge Beau Séjour”), in collaboration with Nathalie Basteyns, the director of “Lodge Beau Séjour.” Writers are Tiny Bertels, Charles De Weerdt (“In Flanders Subject”) and Mathias Claeys (“Homegrown”).

“Memento Mori,” produced by Spanish banner Izen, is an adaptation of Cesar Pérez Gellida’s bestseller which has been translated into many languages. The collection will revolve round a detective who companions with a linguist to resolve a collection of murders dedicated by a serial killer who leaves wordplay in an unknown language to impress and manipulate authorities. Buet stated Newen Join will probably be working hand-in-hand with the producers to connect some native stars.

In Italy, Newen Join is becoming a member of forces with Fortunate Purple and Sky Italia on “Christian,” a collection created by Enrico Audedino (“Padre Nostro”) and headlined by Edoardo Pesce (“Dogman”). Buet described the collection, which is ready in Rome’s prison underworld, as a “‘Gomorra’ meets ‘The Younger Pope.’”

Within the U.Okay., in the meantime, the corporate has come on board to co-develop and promote “Agent Okay,” a recent cyber thriller created and penned by Matthew Corridor (“Preserving Religion”) and produced by Ecosse Movie. The collection will activate an atypical mum who turns into a talented double agent for the U.Okay Authorities’s intelligence and a cyber safety company the place she has a brief job.

Again in France, Newen Join has added high-profile initiatives corresponding to female-powered interval drama “Les Combattantes,” the crime thriller “Syndrome E,” primarily based on Franck Thilliez’s bestseller, and Ziad Doueri’s psychological spy thriller “Coeurs Noirs.”

“Syndrome E,” which can begin taking pictures in Could, follows a detective who has to beat the tragic demise of his family members to dismantle a trafficking community of orphans who’re used for medical experiments. The collection is produced by Escazal with a well-liked French solid together with Vincent Elbaz and Jennifer Decker.

“Cœurs noirs” is produced by Mandarin, the well-established banner behind Netflix’s hit present “Lupin.” Penned by Doueri, the collection will discover the tormented lives of brokers of the French particular forces who return dwelling after having labored undercover in Irak for a while. The collection will discover a few of the identical themes as Eric Rochant’s spy thriller “The Bureau,” Buet identified. “Coeurs noirs” will probably be a multi-layered collection how particular forces brokers address their households, their colleagues and superiors inside the military as soon as they’re again dwelling, and the way they take care of folks they bonded with throughout their undercover missions.

At MipTV, Newen Join is promoting high-end European collection together with Danish undercover cop present “White Sands,” written by A.J. Kazinski; “Dough,” a female-drive Swedish crime comedy collection written by Levan Akin, Matthias J. Skoglund and Sara Bergmark Elfgren; and “L’opera” (pictured), a drama set on the world-renowned Paris Opera and following a younger Black dancer on a journey to carve out a spot for herself inside the ultra-competitive establishment. “L’opera” is headlined by a prestigious French solid together with Ariane Labed, Raphael Personnaz and Suzy Bemba.

Regardless of the pandemic, Newen Join is rolling off a powerful 12 months marked by the scores success of its drama collection “The Promise,” a French thriller collection penned by Anne Landois, the creator of the worldwide Emmy award-winning present “Spiral;” and “The place It All Begins,” a each day drama collection airing on TF1, set at a prestigious culinary college. “The Promise,” as an illustration, was a smash hit on TF1 with every of the eight episodes garnering an viewers of seven million, on high of a couple of million views on catch-up providers. “These big numbers show that French producers can create TV franchises on conventional TV networks, faucet into mainstream audiences and generate a stable worldwide curiosity,” stated Buet. “There’s a actual urge for food and demand for robust native drama collection.”

Newen Join can also be repping “HIP,” a police present with Audrey Fleurot (“The Bonfire of Future”), which can premiere on TF1. The anticipated present has already pre-sold to Italy, Spain and Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Canada.

Buet stated all streaming providers, together with Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus, in addition to HBO Max, together with conventional TV teams, at the moment are “more and more concerned about high quality native productions from throughout Europe, so long as they bring about one thing distinctive from U.S. reveals, and are rooted in our European DNA.”