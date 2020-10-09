Newen Rebrands Distribution Activities Under Newen Connect

Newen Group, the Paris-based worldwide manufacturing and distribution firm owned by French’s greatest TV community TF1 Group, is rebranding its distribution actions and rejigging its construction underneath the banner Newen Connect.

The brand new group, which can be spearheaded by Rodolphe Buet, will convey collectively Newen Distribution, TF1 Studio and Reel One Intl. to streamline their processes and operations. The Newen Connect crew will comprise greater than 20 executives positioned in Paris, London, Montreal, New York and Buenos Aires.

Buet, who was beforehand one of many prime execs at Studiocanal, joined Newen in February as chief distribution officer and stories to Romain Bessi, the managing director of Newen. The corporate is within the means of hiring a head of gross sales for Newen Connect.

Inside Newen Connect, Sabine Chemaly, the veteran gross sales government who runs TF1 Studio, will handle worldwide movie gross sales and advertising and marketing; Coralie Chave will deal with gross sales for TF1 DA rights and TF1’s antenna rights in France, and all French-speaking territories; Sébastien Battro will oversee the distribution of Reel One TV films overseen by Tom Berry, the CEO of Reel One; and Karine Atlan, based mostly in Paris, and Dominic Schreiber, based mostly in London, will handle acquisition and co-production actions.

Newen boasts a library of greater than 5,500 hours of TV programming and 1,000 movies spanning completely different genres. Because the arrival of Bessi, one other former top-level Studiocanal exec, on the helm of Newen in 2018, the French firm has turn into increasingly more worldwide, rising its presence in Europe in addition to North America.

Backed by Anton Capital, Newen has been constructing a slate of premium content material, starting from drama to TV movies, animated sequence and documentaries with in-house manufacturing banners comparable to Telfrance, Capa, 17 juin média and Blue Spirit in France, Tuvalu and Pupkin within the Netherlands, Nimbus in Denmark, De Mensen in Belgium and Reel One in Canada, on prime of third-party producers.

Buet instructed Selection that the reorg and umbrella model Newen Connect will enable the banner to be extra coordinated and proactive on the acquisition entrance, optimize funding and sources, in addition to higher serve in-house and third-party producers.

The streamlined construction will even give everybody within the distribution and advertising and marketing groups the chance to share finest observe throughout its characteristic movie and TV companies, and get a greater sense of what broadcasters and streaming companies are on the lookout for, stated Buet, who cited the examples of native TV films which had been score hits of their respective territories, notably “Pourquoi je vis,” a biopic of the younger French singer Gregory Lemarchal, on TF1.

“It’s key for us to grasp native tradition and Europe has an exquisite custom of storytelling stemming from its wealthy historical past and tradition – it’s a gold mine that we need to discover and produce to international audiences,” stated Buet, who famous that Walt Disney’s most iconic tales have been impressed by Italian, French and German tradition.

Talking of the predominant function performed by streamers comparable to Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus, Buet stated the audiovisual and movie panorama goes by way of a revolution that’s solely simply began. “Turning into a extra international and compact group working throughout TV and movie is important to thrive on this market and meet the excessive demand from streaming companies and broadcasters alike,” Buet identified.

The exec stated Newen Connect will even ramp up its digital advertising and marketing actions and is trying to improve its presence on social media and video-sharing instruments to higher showcase its library and IPs. Newen lately launched YouTube channels devoted to its program highlights, together with “Effet Papillon,” a news-driven investigative documentary sequence produced by Capa.

Despite the pandemic, Newen is filming 15 sequence in France, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands underneath strict sanitary pointers.

Throughout Mipcom, Newen Connect’s groups will work collectively in a venue to higher serve companions and broadcasters, in addition to as recreate the market expertise. The corporate will showcase its anticipated sequence on the International Upfronts, Mipcom’s new characteristic, notably the dance-filled office drama “The Opera,” which is produced by Telfrance.