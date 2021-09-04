Newest Climate Replace: Heavy rain will happen on this state in subsequent 48 hours, prime alert issued

Newest Climate Replace: There’s a risk of heavy rain in Goa within the subsequent 48 hours. A caution has been issued referring to this. Goa Leader Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted overdue on Saturday night time {that a} caution has been issued through the Indian Meteorological Division referring to heavy rains within the state within the subsequent 48 hours. Goa management has been placed on prime alert.Additionally Learn – Goa Meeting Election 2022: Will Congress shape an alliance with NCP in Goa? Chidambaram at the query

Sawant tweeted, "In view of the caution issued through IMD, Goa referring to heavy rainfall within the state within the subsequent 48 hours, I've requested the state management to be on prime alert in view of the oncoming rains and take speedy motion and take all precautionary measures." prompt to arrange.

It's already raining and powerful wind is blowing in Goa for a number of days. There used to be a large number of injury to belongings within the state because of Cyclone Taute. In keeping with an estimate, there used to be a lack of Rs 148 crore within the state.