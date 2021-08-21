Newest Climate Replace: Possibilities of heavy rain on this state for the following 4 days, be alert

Newest Climate Replace: The Regional Heart of the Meteorological Place of job has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu in the following few days, which is prone to proceed until August 25. As in line with the to be had knowledge, the sky would possibly develop into cloudy in the following few days. After this, there is also thunderstorms and heavy rain. Average to heavy rains would possibly happen over maximum portions of the state.Additionally Learn – Climate, Rain Information: Rain continues in Delhi-NCR since night time, water logging in lots of puts, alert in those 6 states

A observation from the Regional Meteorological Place of job, Chennai mentioned that the cyclonic flow is extending as much as a peak of one.5 km to a few.5 km above sea degree over Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts. In line with the Meteorological Heart, scattered thundershowers with reasonable rain would possibly happen at many puts over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Sunday. Additionally Learn – UP Climate Replace: Aid from sizzling warmth in UP, alert issued for heavy rain in 24 hours

Thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain may be very most probably in Cuddalore, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruppattur, Ranipettai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai and Delta districts. The Regional Meteorological Place of job mentioned in a observation that Chennai has been receiving heavy rains since Saturday morning and rain and thundershowers will proceed. Additionally Learn – Newest Climate Replace: Climate will alternate in 24 hours, heavy rain most probably in those states together with UP

Roads have been flooded in some spaces of Chennai, whilst there used to be no rain in any respect in every other spaces of town. The Larger Chennai Company (GCC) has additionally ready for heavy rains within the town and the potential for water logging all the way through the pandemic. GCC officers mentioned that the dept is gearing up for heavy rains and can set up it correctly.