Newest Climate Replace: Rain and snowstorm in combination in Jammu and Kashmir, serious chilly continues

Newest Climate Replace: Snowstorm took place within the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, whilst it rained within the plains. With this the minimal temperature has advanced within the valley and used to be above freezing level for many portions on Saturday night time. The Meteorological Division mentioned that recent snowstorm used to be recorded in lots of prime altitude spaces of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It mentioned that the well-known vacationer puts Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Kupwara and Gurez won gentle to reasonable snowstorm. It mentioned that the Drass-Kargil spaces at the Srinagar-Leh freeway additionally won gentle snowstorm.

The plains of the valley and the Jammu area won rain, whilst spaces like Poonch and Udhampur recorded hailstorm, officers mentioned. The Meteorological Division has mentioned in its forecast that there's a chance of popular gentle rain within the plains whilst snowstorm within the mountainous spaces. He mentioned that there's a chance of sunshine rain and thundershowers in Jammu department. The elements is prone to give a boost to from Sunday night time.

The minimal temperature rose throughout Kashmir and remained above freezing level in maximum portions of the Valley on Saturday night time. The minimal temperature in Srinagar used to be recorded at 0.6 levels Celsius on Saturday night time, which is upper than the day ahead of, officers mentioned. An afternoon previous it used to be recorded at minus 0.7 level Celsius.