Newest Information | Discoms’ Exceptional Dues To Gencos Fall 15.25 Computer To Rs 82,305 Cr In Would possibly | LatestLY

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Overall remarkable dues owed by way of electrical energy distribution utilities or discoms to energy manufacturers fell 15.25 according to cent to Rs 82,305 crore in Would possibly 2021 from a 12 months in the past.

Distribution firms (discoms) owed a complete Rs 97,111 crore to energy technology corporations in Would possibly 2020, in line with portal PRAAPTI (Cost Ratification And Research in Energy procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of turbines).

The exceptional dues of discoms in opposition to electrical energy manufacturers had been expanding year-on-year in addition to month-on-month for years appearing perennial tension within the energy sector until February this 12 months. It has began truly fizzling out from March 2021.

Overall dues in Would possibly higher sequentially in comparison to Rs 77,203 crore in April this 12 months. The PRAAPTI portal used to be introduced in Would possibly 2018 to usher in transparency in energy acquire transactions between turbines and discoms.

In Would possibly 2021, the whole late quantity, which used to be now not cleared even after 45 days of grace length presented by way of turbines, stood at Rs 68,762 crore as in opposition to Rs 84,691 crore in the similar month a 12 months in the past.

The late quantity stood at Rs 63,050 crore in April this 12 months.

Energy manufacturers give 45 days to discoms to pay expenses for electrical energy provide. After that, remarkable dues turn out to be late and turbines price penal pastime on that typically.

To present reduction to energy technology firms (gencos), the Centre enforced a fee safety mechanism from August 1, 2019. Below this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit score for buying energy provide.

The Centre had additionally given some breathers to discoms for paying dues to gencos in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The federal government had additionally waived penal fees for past due fee of dues.

In Would possibly, the federal government introduced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms beneath which those utilities would get loans at economical charges from Energy Finance Company (PFC) and REC Ltd. This used to be a central authority initiative to assist gencos stay afloat.

Later, the liquidity infusion package deal used to be higher to Rs 1.2 lakh crore and extra to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Below the liquidity package deal, over Rs 80,000 crore has been allotted.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu account for the foremost portion of dues to gencos, the knowledge confirmed.

Late of impartial energy manufacturers amounted to 35.86 according to cent of the whole late of Rs 68,762 crore of discoms in Would possibly, 2021. The share of central PSU gencos within the late used to be 47.59 according to cent.

A few of the central public sector gencos, NTPC on my own has an late quantity of Rs 8,297.29 crore on discoms, adopted by way of NLC India at Rs 3,918.61 crore, Damodar Valley Company at Rs 3,847.90 crore, NHPC at Rs 2,432.65 crore and THDC India at Rs 1,130.33 crore in Would possibly 2021.

Amongst personal turbines, discoms owe the best possible late of Rs 17,338.48 crore to Adani Energy adopted by way of SEMB (Sembcorp) at Rs 2,420.53 crore, IL&FS Tamil Nadu Energy Corporate at Rs 2,004.53 crore, Jindal Metal and Energy at Rs 1,659.61 crore and Bajaj Crew-owned Lalitpur Energy Technology Corporate at Rs 1,608.10 crore and within the month beneath overview.

The late of non-conventional power manufacturers like sun and wind stood at Rs 11,373.88 crore in Would possibly, 2021.

