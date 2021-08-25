Newest Information | Government Goals To Lift Auto Sector Contribution To GDP, Task Introduction: Gadkari | LatestLY

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The federal government appears to extend the contribution of the auto sector to India’s GDP to twelve in keeping with cent from the existing 7.1 in keeping with cent and develop employment era to 50 million from the present 37 million, Union minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned on Wednesday.

Addressing the SIAM’s annual conference just about, Gadkari additional mentioned the auto trade is a crucial participant in India’s imaginative and prescient to develop into a USD 5 trillion financial system.

“The Car Challenge Plan of the Govt of India is to set a objective to boost the contribution of the auto sector in opposition to country GDP to twelve in keeping with cent and generate about 50 million new jobs,” he mentioned.

The street delivery and highways minister mentioned the Indian automobile trade is a key driving force of monetary enlargement within the nation.

The contribution of the auto sector to the total GDP of India stands at 7.1 in keeping with cent and 49 in keeping with cent of the producing GDP, with an annual turnover of Rs 7.5 lakh crores and export of Rs 3.5 lakh crores.

Consistent with Gadkari, it’s estimated that 37 million jobs, immediately and not directly, are supported via the trade.

The minister mentioned the federal government is operating in opposition to making the rustic the #1 international automotive production hub within the coming years.

He discussed that many multinational automobile manufacturers are actually to be had in India.

