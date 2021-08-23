Newest Information | Vijayakanth To Fly In another country For Clinical Take a look at-up | LatestLY

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) DMDK founder Vijayakanth on Monday stated he’s going to fly in another country for scientific remedy quickly and steered his fanatics not to converge right here on his birthday on August 25, bringing up the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor-turned-politician had previous additionally travelled to america for scientific remedy.

In a remark right here, he stated he has been celebrating his birthday as “Poverty Eradication Day” for lengthy and steered his supporters to distribute welfare help to mark his birthday.

Whilst the coronavirus instances within the state had been at the decline, mass gatherings may result in a spurt and subsequently his supporters will have to now not converge right here on Wednesday, he stated.

“Additional, I’m going to trip in another country quickly for scientific check-up,” the 68 year-old chief added.

