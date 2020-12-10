NewFronts 2021 Dates Scheduled by IAB

The 2021 NewFronts week-long advertising and marketing pitchfest for digital media and video — which needs to develop its tent to TV networks as properly — has been scheduled for subsequent spring, with the occasion to reprise the digital streaming format adopted in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Subsequent 12 months’s IAB NewFronts might be held Might 3-7, 2021, set to showcase digital, streaming and linear video creators and publishers. Based on IAB, the commerce group that manages the occasion, the 2020 version this previous June drew greater than 14,000 manufacturers and media patrons.

IAB additionally introduced that it’s going to shift its audio-marketing occasion, the Podcast Upfront, to happen the next week (Might 10, 2021).

Based on IAB, the NewFronts subsequent 12 months is being offered within the context of the commerce org’s cross-industry video initiative, which goals to “modernize how video is purchased and bought” round a constant requirements and practices no matter platform.

“Because the definitive market for digital video, we’re dedicated to facilitating the shopping for course of, and can develop the NewFronts so that every one contributors can come collectively in the event that they select,” IAB CEO David Cohen mentioned in a press release.

The 2020 NewFronts featured a number of first-time presenters together with Fb, Snap and TikTok. The opposite corporations that participated within the 2020 NewFronts have been: YouTube, Hulu, American Public Media, Barstool Sports activities, Condé Nast, Crackle Plus, Digitas, Ellen Digital, Forbes, Roku, Wall Road Journal/Barron’s Group, Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Vevo, Vice Media Group, Vibenomics, Whistle, 3Blackdot, GSTV, Samsung Advertisements, Quantcast, TiVo, Tremor Video, Tru Optik and AT&T’s Xandr.

After this 12 months’s NewFronts have been postponed due to the coronavirus, corporations that dropped out included Twitter, Verizon Media, Amazon, BBC Information, Meredith, the New York Occasions Co. and Vudu (now owned by NBCUniversal’s Fandango).