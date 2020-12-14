Newly Debuted Musician Says He Wants To Make A Fresh Start On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the December 13 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new contestants arose to problem Range Cat on his quest for his seventh consecutive win.

Spoilers

The second match-up in Spherical 1 was between “Manhole” and “Black Gap,” who sang a duet of BewhY’s “Day Day (feat. Jay Park),” exhibiting off their proficient rap abilities.

After the panelists voted 14 to 7 in Manhole’s favor, Black Gap sang HAON’s “Bar Code” and took off his masks to disclose himself as Choi Hwan Hee.

Choi Hwan Hee is the son of the late actress Choi Jin Shil, a well-liked actress who has remained within the public reminiscence since her premature loss of life in 2008. Choi Hwan Hee not too long ago made his debut as a singer and rapper underneath the stage identify “Z.flat.”

Choi Hwan Hee stated, “As an artist, as a singer, ‘The King of Mask Singer’ is a stage that you just need to stand on not less than as soon as. I’m shocked that I may stand on such a giant stage, and I used to be fearful that I might make a mistake. However I need to be evaluated by the general public for my abilities and present my development, so I bought up the braveness to seem on the present.”

About his late mom, he stated, “I need to inform her that though it’s been a very long time since she’s handed, I grew up residing a cheerful and odd life and I’ve lots of good buddies and nothing to be envious of. I’m additionally actually grateful to have discovered one thing I actually like and have the ability to do this for my job. I’m completely satisfied working laborious on music, so I hope that she is going to watch over me from heaven and cheer me on.”

For his future purpose, he stated that he hoped to be acknowledged as greater than his mom’s son. “I lived for 20 years as Choi Jin Shil’s son, the son of a celeb,” he stated. “As a toddler, I assumed that was solely apparent. However as I grew to become an grownup, and located a job of my very own, it felt just like the label ‘Choi Jin Shil’s son’ may stand in my approach of changing into an unbiased artist. I’m proud past phrases of my mom, however I need to make my very own profession exterior of her shadow.”

