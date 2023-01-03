News about the serious accident of Jeremy Renner that required an emergency operation

have made themselves known New details about the serious accident suffered by actor Jeremy Renner which has led him to remain in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

As reported by Deadline, Jeremy Renner had to undergo emergency surgery after a major leg injury. Apparently, the accident happened after the actor decided to help clear the snow after a strong storm in Nevada, United States. Apparently the snowplow he was using ran over his leg. A police investigation has been opened to verify exactly how the incident could have occurred.

Jeremy Renner’s representatives released a statement explaining that the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and “remains in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.”

The sources provided by ExtraTV indicate that Jeremy Renner is now in a conscious, stable state and is communicating. A source close to this medium has stated that “It’s a miracle he’s still alive” and that it’s going to be “a very long road to recovery.”

Jeremy Renner’s family He also wanted to express his “gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses” who are taking care of the actor and also to the public and fans for the support received since the accident was known.

We at IGN send best wishes and a speedy recovery to Jeremy Renner.