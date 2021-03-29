News and premieres of HBO Spain in April 2021

April is coming and HBO brings us a repertoire of series and movies that all audiences will like, without a doubt. We present the premieres of the platform during the month ahead, a month full of women with the premiere of Mare of Easttown, with The Nevers and with the always powerful presence of June de The Handmaid’s Tale. The second season of Black Lady Sketch Show It also brings us a great female cast with sketches for the entire audience. A different experience. Dated premieres below:
Series
April 1st
April 2
April 4
- Reza, Lunch, Mata (KNUTBY)
April 8
- Exterminate All Savages (Documentary Series)
April 12th
April 18th
- Welcome to Utmark (New Series)
April 19th
- Mare Of Easttown (New Series)
April 20th
- The Godfather of Harlem (Season 2)
April 24
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (Temporada 2)
April 29
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)
Documentaries
April 14th
Films
April 1st
- Expediente Warren: The Conjuring
- The Warren File: The Enfield Case
- Green Lantern
- Troy
- The Tourist
April 2
- Save Private Ryan
- Escape plan
April 9th
- The proclamation
- Silvio (And the Others)
- An Ocean Between Us
April 10th
April 16th
- Flashdance
- Cloverfield
- The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Escobar: Paradise Lost
- The dancer
- Queen victoria
April 23rd
- The endless story
- Eternity
April 30th
- The House of Spirits
- Captain Koblic
KIDS (series)
April 1st
April 23rd
- Justice League in Action (Season 1)
KIDS (movies)
April 2
- Megamind
- Robinson: A Tropical Adventure
April 9th
- Doraemon and the Kingdom of Kibo
- Whoops! Where is Noah?
April 13th
April 23rd
- Lego DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters
April 30th
- Trolls
- The Seventh Dwarf
Add Comment