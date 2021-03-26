News and releases of Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

What can we expect from Amazon’s streaming service in the coming weeks? What they are has already been officially confirmed all the news and premieres of Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.

Along with the arrival of documentaries like Sergio Ramos, which continues what was seen in the first edition already available on the platform, we have premieres of exclusive and original series such as Los Niños de la Estación from the Zoo and other works produced by the company such as I care a lot, which has triumphed in recent months. Tolkien lovers: the hobbit movies They will also appear on the platform during these weeks.

Here you have the complete list with the most outstanding news:

The legend of Sergio Ramos (April 9th)

(April 9th) The children of the Zoo station (April 9th)

(April 9th) I care a lot (April 16th)

(April 16th) No Regrets by Tom Clancy (April 30th)

(April 30th) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (April 1st)

(April 1st) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (April 1st)

(April 1st) The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (April 1st)

(April 1st) Homeland, Temporada 8 (April 1st)

(April 1st) Every Day (April 1st)

(April 1st) At war with my grandfather (April 3)

(April 3) Ladies of (h) AMPA, T2 – P2 (April 9th)

(April 9th) Downton Abbey (April 15)

(April 15) Guarded (April 15)

(April 15) Two meters from you (April 15)

(April 15) Souvenir (April 16th)

(April 16th) The summer that we live (April 19th)

(April 19th) Vikings, T6 – P2 (April 23rd)

(April 23rd) Abominable (April 30th)

(April 30th) Temperance (March 26th)

Convinced with the April 2021 Amazon Prime Video Premieres? Anything you added to the list? Enjoy the service and if you want to take a look at other platforms, here we also collect all the Disney + premieres during the month of April.