News and video highlights of the State of Play: God of War Ragnarok, Tekken 8 and several surprises

In just 20 minutes, PlayStation has left us with great video game announcements.

The last State of Play had left us somewhat disappointed by the lack of relevant announcements but at the gates of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, PlayStation It has surprised us with an event of just 20 minutes full of news of great interest. Brief, straight to the point, and with surprises. What more could you want?

Certainly the event could not start in a better way with a Tekken 8 that has drawn attention for its powerful graphic section, showing a fight between Kazuya and Kazama that already gives us a glimpse of the future of fighting games in the next gen. The modeling of both fighters, the rain effects or the chaos that occurs on stage are quite a spectacle that, in addition, in the words of the creator of the series, will be shown at 60 images per second.

This State of Play has not forgotten PlayStation VR2 eitherThis State of Play has not forgotten PlayStation VR2 either, showing a couple of titles for the new virtual reality glasses Sony, among which the announcement of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge stands out for this device after passing through PC. Almost without time to recover from the first bombshell, PlayStation has presented another of the most anticipated games from Japan: the new Yakuza that responds to the name of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and as Yakuza Ishin did (which never reached the West), it will transport us to the Japan of the samurai.

Hogwarts Legacy has unveiled its exclusive PlayStation quest, we’ve seen new games like Pacific Drive, and there’s been time for another surprise from Team Ninja, who have unveiled a new action RPG set in late 19th century Japan. . This open world adventure, called Rise of the Ronin, will be exclusive to PS5 on consoles but as they have already anticipated, it will be necessary to wait a long season as it is scheduled to be released in 2024.

To say goodbye to this brief but intense State of Play, Sony has bet on the fury of Kratos with a new and epic gameplay trailer that has been accompanied by the announcement of a special DualSense based on Ragnarok.

