News for Pensioners: Great relief to pensioners, now can submit certificate of expiry by 28 February

News for Pensioners: In the midst of the corona epidemic, giving a major relief to the pensioners of the central government, the last date for submission of life certificate has been extended till February 28.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced this on Sunday. The Minister of State for Personnel said that this decision has been taken after considering all the sensitive aspects, including crowd gathering in pension sharing banks and avoiding the risk of pandemic.

The cabinet minister said that apart from this, a special counter has been arranged for pensioners above 80 years of age to submit life proof. So that they do not have trouble in the crowd. Jitendra Singh said that to continue pension, submission of life certificate is mandatory every year. The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has recently decided to involve Postal Payments Bank of India for submitting digital life certificate.

He informed that the postal payment bank of India is now helping to collect digital life certificates from the homes of pensioners through 1.89 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

The minister said that it has come up as a major facility for pensioners, especially those living in rural areas.

Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Department has started a campaign to support old or disabled pensioners in digitally submitting life certificates from home.

Singh said that other methods of submitting life certificates from home, such as connecting biometric devices to personal computers or mobiles, are also on. He said that the department has also noticed some inconveniences experienced by senior citizens due to changing biometrics due to age. Using this feature, it will be possible to establish the identity of a person through facial recognition technology.