news Hugh Jackman Saw Tenet In Theaters And Shared His Thoughts

Tenet has been one thing of a take a look at to see if large blockbusters can succeed throughout these difficult occasions. Whereas it had a modest opening weekend, it seems prefer it struggled on the field workplace in its second week. This less-than-optimal efficiency has reportedly precipitated one other delay for motion pictures like Surprise Girl 1984. It may additionally imply extra delays for different motion pictures like Dune, Black Widow, and No Time To Die.