news Is Stephen King’s The Long Walk Still Becoming A Film? Here’s The Latest

November 6, 2020
Since Brian De Palma’s Carrie, the prolific Stephen King has been given all kinds of diversifications of his novels and brief tales for nearly 50 years now, and Hollywood continues to put extra of his tales in growth for motion pictures and tv. But by some means considered one of his earliest works has but to hit the massive display. There have been whispers in regards to the 1979 novel The Long Walk getting its second for over a decade.

Final yr, it was lastly introduced that Scary Tales within the Darkish director André Øvredal was going to direct James Vanderbilt’s The Long Walk script, however it’s been a while since we’ve caught up with the undertaking. Whereas talking to ComingSoon, Øvredal offered an optimistic replace on how The Long Walk is coming alongside. In his phrases:

It’s alive and nicely and transferring alongside.

In line with André Øvredal, the Zodiac screenwriter apparently wrote his adaptation to The Long Walk earlier than New Line Cinema acquired the rights to the e book out of his personal pure love for the story. Stephen King’s novel follows 100 teenage boys who’re chosen to go on an extended stroll the place they have to preserve a velocity of 4 miles an hour. In the event that they break the foundations of the stroll, they are going to be shot on sight. The winner is promised something he needs for the remainder of his life.

Throughout the interview, André Øvredal mentioned this hold-up has to do with COVID-19 “simply wrecking every part.” The filmmaker was additionally tapped to make the sequel for final summer time’s Scary Tales within the Darkish earlier this yr, which he mentioned is “slightly extra relaxed” in gentle of the continued pandemic. Øvredal appears like he has his work reduce out for him, with “an important new story” for Scary Tales 2, and Dan and Kevin Hageman on board to jot down the script once more.

It’s an particularly nice time for The Long Walk to be in growth with extra thrilling younger grownup diversifications within the works than normal after numerous flops on the style’s finish. Lionsgate is engaged on a brand new Starvation Video games film based mostly off a prequel that was launched in spring, for one. The Long Walk was the primary novel King labored on, since he started writing the story as a freshman in school eight years earlier than his first printed e book, Carrie, hit bookshelves in 1974.

Stephen King has been essential about particular diversifications of his work, from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining to the cancelled CBS present Underneath the Dome, and we’d guess the difference of considered one of his first concepts would stay near his coronary heart as nicely. Additionally developing from King’s thoughts to display is a CBS All-Entry collection based mostly on The Stand and a brand new Kids of the Corn film, amongst many others.

Try the place you’ll be able to stream beforehand launched and beloved Stephen King diversifications within the meantime.


