news Is Stephen King’s The Long Walk Still Becoming A Film? Here’s The Latest

In line with André Øvredal, the Zodiac screenwriter apparently wrote his adaptation to The Long Walk earlier than New Line Cinema acquired the rights to the e book out of his personal pure love for the story. Stephen King’s novel follows 100 teenage boys who’re chosen to go on an extended stroll the place they have to preserve a velocity of 4 miles an hour. In the event that they break the foundations of the stroll, they are going to be shot on sight. The winner is promised something he needs for the remainder of his life.