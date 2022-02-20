News of Metroid Prime 4 on the horizon? Retro Studios publishes a new image on social networks

This does not confirm the arrival of any news, but it has attracted a lot of attention.

By Axel García / Updated February 18, 2022, 08:49 16 comments

We do not know what it means, but Retro Studios finally gave signs of life that do not involve the search for personnel to work on Metroid Prime 4. In its official account of Twitter, the company adorned its banner with a new imagequite possibly from the anticipated game, and which could hide more than meets the eye.

There are already several theories about the imageAs is customary on the part of numerous communities, those who eagerly await Metroid Prime 4 did not take long to throwing theories about what this image could be showing. We clearly see Samus wearing his armor in the center, but it’s everything else that ends up as a cryptic message, which might as well be nothing, or maybe a wink towards something that we will see possibly soon.

will it be a clue of what is to come? Only time knows that although, for now, the community continues to interpret the image in different ways. Whatever the case, this action makes us keep an eye on the studio’s social networks for the next few days.

Metroid Prime 4 might have been announced too soon, but we must not forget that its development was restarted and passed into the hands of Retro Studios, which obviously added more time Waiting for Samus’ new adventure. Metroid Dread, meanwhile, received an update with new difficulty modes, and a mode boss rush is planned for April this year.

More about: Retro Studios, Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch.