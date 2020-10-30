News of UP Bahubali MLA’s son fleeing abroad, police issued look out notice

Bhadohi: A look out notice has been issued against Vishnu Mishra, son of MLA Vijay Mishra of Gyanpur area in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, this notice has been issued on a notice that Vishnu Mishra is absconding from the country. . Also Read – Panic of Nag-Nagin see panic spread in the village, death of farmer due to heart attack; The photos

A look out notice is issued to trace the escaped criminals. It is used to detain the accused at international borders and international airports. Also Read – Now the first challenge for BJP in UP is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, will the BSP’s graph fall?

A senior Bhadohi police officer issued a letter to the Bureau of Immigration saying that the police are on the lookout for a criminal and mass rape case of Vishnu Mishra. Also Read – More than 1 lakh people will get jobs, the way for bumper investment of 45,000 crores cleared in UP

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Friday that on August 4, Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Kaulapur, has filed a case against MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and Legislative Council member Ram Lali Mishra and son Vishnu Kumar Mishra under various sections. Vijay Mishra has been arrested in this case, while his wife has received conditional anticipatory bail from the High Court.

After the non-bailable warrant against Vishnu Mishra, the application for anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court has also been rejected and he is still absconding. A case of rape is also registered against Vishnu.