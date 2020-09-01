News of work for SBI customers! You will be able to download Form 16A and Interest Certificate from home, know the complete step …

SBI Interest Certificate or Form-16A: If you are a customer of State Bank of India i.e. SBI, then this news is of your use. Almost everyone of us wants to know how much interest we got in the whole year on the money deposited in FD and SBI Savings Accounts opened in the bank. Today we are going to tell you a very easy way for this. Through this, you will be able to find out how much interest was received on your deposited money during the financial year and you can easily download the Interest Certificate through net banking. Along with this, you will also be able to download Form 16A easily.

How To Download Interest Certificate

To download the Interest Certificate or Interest Certificate, go to Onlinesbi.Com and login to your account. After login, you go to the E-Services section and click on My Certificates. After this, click on Interest Certificate on Deposit A ​​/ Cs’ and after that you will be able to easily see the interest received on your savings and FD accounts during the financial year.

Now to download the Interest Certificate, select ‘View / Download In PDF’ and after that it will be easily downloaded. Please tell that till some time, customers had to go to their branches for this certificate. Explain that an Income Certificate is required to file Income Tax Return (ITR).

How To Download Form-16A TDS Certificate

At the same time, login to Onlinesbi.Com to download the Form-16A TDS certificate. Then go to the ‘Fixed Deposit’ tab and click on ‘TDS Inquiry’. After doing this, a new webpage will open and there you will be able to see three options TDS financial year, NRO TDS inquiry, Download. Now click on TDS Financial Year and select ‘Live Accounts’, if your FD account is active or if your FD has matured, select ‘Closed Account’.

After this you will be able to see your Fixed Deposit closely. Go to the drop-down and select the list fiscal year and click on ‘Submit’. After this, TDS Inquiry will start with a request number. After this go to the ‘Download’ tab and click on the ‘Request ID’ option. According to the SBI website, your fixed deposit accounts will appear on this page. Explain that TDS certificate can be issued for past and current financial years. For all accounts linked to this account, TDS jankar will be available within 30 minutes under the download tab. You will be able to download any report.