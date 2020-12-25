news 10 Best Action Movies Of 2020, Ranked, Including Netflix's The Old Guard And More

9. Trustworthy Thief

Trustworthy Thief is a film that, to be fully trustworthy, could also be conversant in some viewers. Liam Neeson is the aged motion hero in a plot that revolves round him being a badass and dealing out justice the place wanted. It will not win an Oscar however, at its coronary heart, it is precisely what a basic motion movie is. It would not should be nice, it simply has to ship motion in spades, and this film actually does that. Go in with the appropriate expectations, and that is actually a movie worthy of a spot on the checklist.