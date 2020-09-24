news 10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In October 2020

WarGames

Nostalgia may not be what it was, however in a pinch, it makes for a brief escape right into a world the place all one wanted to hack a army pc was a cellphone line and a few film magic. WarGames has remained a chief alternative for ‘80s film followers, as this Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy dramedy sees thermonuclear warfare within the playing cards after a teen hacker stumbles upon what appears to be like like a recreation, however is a lot extra. Followers of the supply novel for Prepared Participant One know that this was one of many huge adjustments made to that movie’s cinematic incarnation, and now you can see the film that was certainly one of Ernest Cline’s easter egg challenges. What an ideal refresher simply earlier than Prepared Participant Two’s November launch in bookstores far and extensive.