news 10 Harry Potter Moments We Want From Hermione's Perspective

Depart a Remark
Alright, let’s be trustworthy – with out Hermione, all the things in Harry Potter would have fallen aside.
I imply, she was the glue that held that trio collectively. Even when Harry and Ron would battle. After they had no concept what to do and her good mind got here up with an answer. Even when she actually did a spell on the primary practice experience to Hogwarts. Hermione’s the brightest witch of her age, and she or he reveals it.
Usually, I ponder what would occur if readers bought to see the books from Hermione’s perspective, how she felt about sure issues. Not too long ago, Stephenie Meyer launched Midnight Solar, a e-book that retells Twilight from Edward’s perspective, and it bought me considering: What if the readers noticed Harry Potter from a totally completely different perspective apart from Harry’s? And what if that was Hermione?
These are the a few of the moments within the collection that we’d like to see from one Miss Hermione Granger, from all the best way at first to the very finish.
Hermione Discovering Out She’s A Witch
I really feel like for Hermione discovering out she was a witch was a little bit of an enormous deal. She’s a muggleborn, so it’s not like wizardry runs within the household or something. And contemplating she had in all probability by no means heard of it earlier than, she could be understandably shocked when she discovered.
However as we’ve seen, she carried out a spell on the very first day, which meant she for certain would have practiced for hours after discovering out. Figuring out Hermione, she’d get proper into her research. However what was her preliminary response when she discovered the information?
Hermione Visiting Diagon Alley For The First Time
I’ve a sense that Hermione’s response to visiting Diagon Alley for the primary time could be similar to Harry’s – utter wonderment and observing all the things that the magic world needed to supply. Though I’ve a sense she would immediately go to the bookstore first as a substitute of some other retailer within the well-known wizardry purchasing space. How enjoyable wouldn’t it be to get to see Hermione’s first go to to the key magical place as she collects her provides and will get her wand for the beginning of Hogwarts?
Utilizing The Time-Turner To Get To All Her Lessons In Prisoner Of Azkaban
Bits and items of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban from Hermione’s perspective? Utter chaos. It might be lovely. Hermione is clearly very vibrant and is aware of her manner round magic, however the time-turner is a really delicate piece of equipment. It might be fairly hilarious to observe this barely teenage lady try to determine her manner out round this literal gadget that controls time – simply so she will be able to take a couple of additional courses throughout her third yr at Hogwarts. Disgrace we by no means bought to see it once more after the third e-book.
Hermione Discovering That Lupin Is A Werewolf (And Conserving It A Secret)
Talking of Prisoner of Azkaban, I nonetheless can’t consider that nobody in Hermione’s class was capable of acknowledge the truth that Lupin was a werewolf earlier than her, however it appears proper up her alley to have the ability to achieve this.
And picture – discovering out that your Protection Towards the Darkish Arts instructor is definitely the creature that he (and Snape) is instructing about, however you possibly can’t inform anybody that since you need him to maintain his job – ugh, I’m stressed simply eager about it. I’d love to listen to her psychological state on that.
Getting To Know Viktor Krum
We didn’t actually get to see a lot of Hermione and Viktor’s friendship/relationship within the books. We actually solely know that Viktor was a pleasant man to her and introduced her to the Yuletide Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace, however he was additionally fairly dense.
I feel for somebody like Hermione, she deserves somebody higher than Viktor, however that doesn’t change the truth that he was a pleasant man and we didn’t actually study to know who he was or how he and Hermione linked. Perhaps Hermione would have identified extra about him than any of us. It’d be good to know their dynamic.
S.P.E.W. (The Society For The Promotion Of Elfish Welfare)
Man, I hated S.P.E.W. Like I actually hated it.
I believed it was such a waste of plot and deviated from the primary story of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace a lot. However, I’ve a sense that if we bought to see it from Hermione’s perspective, I might, on the very least, develop an appreciation for the devotion that she put into this, and never assume that the entire complete e-book was modified by this random civil rights act from Hermione.
It’s not like a lot will change – I’d nonetheless discover it utterly random – however it could be good to see her tackle it contemplating she is the one who got here up with it.
The Complete Lavender/Ron State of affairs (Actually Ron/Hermione Altogether)
Okay, I do know that individuals say that Ron and Hermione are a lot cuter within the books collectively and there are many moments they lower out of the flicks, and whereas I can agree with that, I nonetheless wish to see what she sees in Ron.
Sure, he’s pal and all, however they’ve fought so typically on such little issues and but Hermione nonetheless needs him. I wish to see her mindset on the Weasley boy. I wish to see how she felt when Ron was courting Lavender. When Ron was getting flirted with. After they had been simply starting their relationship. I wish to see all of it.
Perhaps that’s simply the romantic in me, however I have to make sense of this couple, and I’ve a sense seeing it from Hermione’s eyes would assist.
Hermione Erasing Her Mother and father’ Reminiscences Of Her
I imply, in fact. I can’t have an inventory like this with out mentioning this heartbreaking scene that appeared to be glazed over in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Take into consideration this for a second. Hermione is willingly erasing her dad and mom’ recollections of her to allow them to be protected, and she or he doesn’t know if she’ll be capable of discover them or not, and if she does, if she’ll be capable of recuperate them as a result of it’s such a sophisticated spell.
That has to mess with somebody’s thoughts to undergo one thing like that. I do know it could mess with mine. I’d like to see how Hermione thinks and feels on this state of affairs, and what her troubles are. I feel it could be the primary time we ever see Hermione really conflicted, and it could be intriguing to witness that change.
Hermione Throughout The Battle of Hogwarts
I 100 and million p.c agree that the Battle of Hogwarts was a lot better within the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows e-book than within the film. It looks like it’s a lot extra detailed and there’s a lot extra stuff occurring than we might ever see within the film, however I’d like to see how Hermione felt throughout the entire complete battle.
The spells she would continuously assume up, the conditions she would run into, how she saved Lavender’s physique from one of many Dying Eaters and what that will need to have been wish to expertise. When Harry went into the Forbidden Forest. The feelings could be all over the place, and I’m right here for it.
Hermione In The “19 Years Later” Epilogue
That is purely for me to marvel how Hermione’s life goes. I do know that she ended up working on the ministry and remains to be the brightest witch of her age, however I wish to know the way her marriage to Ron has gone, how her youngsters have grown, how she bought her mum or dad’s recollections again (which, once more, was glossed over within the books). There are such a lot of questions and I want I might have all of them answered.
Whereas I do doubt there shall be a e-book like this within the close to future, it’s all the time enjoyable to marvel what might occur. What character’s perspective would you wish to see that is not Harry?
Add Comment