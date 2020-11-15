news 11 Marvel And DC Characters The Boys Cast Could Play

I ought to point out, nonetheless, that the corrupt “supes” and (largely) powerless CIA squadron covertly taking them down within the hit Amazon Prime unique, technically, are already DC characters – or as soon as have been, at the very least. Garth Ennis’ comedian guide sequence that impressed The Boys was initially a property of the DC-owned model Wildstorm for its first six points earlier than getting picked up by Dynamite Leisure. In fact, the likes of Billy Butcher or Homelander have been nonetheless by no means a part of the identical universe as Batman or Surprise Lady, so we’re nonetheless protected to think about the the actors who play them within the DCEU or the MCU, respectively.

That’s simply what we intend to do with the next 11 stars from what I personally take into account to be the finest-written sequence on tv (or streaming, to be exact). But, as large a fan of The Boys (and comedian book-related content material on the whole) as I’m, I didn’t initially understand that a few of its predominant leads even have dipped their pen in both the DC or Marvel ink earlier than. I did, nonetheless, acknowledge our first actor on the roster because the one who has taken a dip in each worlds.