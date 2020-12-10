news 12 Citizen Kane Behind-The-Scenes Facts To Know Before Watching Netflix's Mank

Orson Welles Attributed Citizen Kane’s Most Ingenious Camerawork To Ignorance

Citizen Kane‘s greatest feather in its cap when it comes to cinematography is its distinctive use of deep focus and different filming methods, and its breaking of taboo in constructing and exhibiting units with ceilings. Welles would go on to state in a number of interviews that one of many biggest issues that led to that was his personal ignorance, and never understanding what ought to and should not be performed making a film. This meant it wasn’t troublesome for cinematographer Gregg Toland to persuade him of some unconventional photographs, a lot of which led to what made the movie so iconic. Had Welles had extra expertise within the filmmaking world, Citizen Kane might not have been as iconic because it nonetheless is right now.