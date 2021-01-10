news 2021 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of New Movies Premiering This Year

Depart a Remark
It’s secure to say that the world acquired among the greatest authentic Netflix motion pictures in 2020. With black-and-white interval dramas like David Fincher’s Mank, the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Backside and its a number of Oscar-worthy performances from Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, and the thought-provoking and distinctive documentary The Social Dilemma, Netflix motion pictures had been all anybody may speak about in a yr that was full of among the most insane and attention-grabbing information of our era. However with 2020 firmly in our rearview mirror, the time has come to try the 2021 film premiere dates for all the unique movies that can be coming to Netflix within the subsequent 12 months.
And boy, Netflix didn’t waste any time in any respect getting ready for one more yr of extremely anticipated dramas, comedies, big-budget motion thrillers, and dozens upon dozens of worldwide releases from nations like South Korea, France, and in every single place all over the world. However earlier than we get began with this breakdown of all the unique Netflix motion pictures popping out this yr, please word that every of those titles can be out there at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT) on the day of their respective releases.
January 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
From gut-wrenching dramas producing an excessive amount of Oscar buzz like Vanessa Kirby’s efficiency in Items of a Lady to a different welcome boost to Anthony Mackie’s stellar library of sci-fi motion thrillers in Outdoors the Wire, the Netflix motion pictures popping out in January 2021 are a diversified bunch. Beneath is a breakdown of every of the unique motion pictures it is possible for you to to observe on the OG streamer within the first month of the yr.
January 1, 2021
What Occurred To Mr. Cha?
The Minimalists: Much less Is Now
January 6, 2021
Tony Parker: The Last Shot
January 7, 2021
Items of a Lady
January 8, 2021
Caught Aside
January 11, 2021
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy
January 14, 2021
The Heartbreak Membership
January 15, 2021
Double Dad
Outdoors The Wire
Tribhanga
January 22, 2021
The White Tiger
January 28, 2021
June and Kopi
January 29, 2021
Discovering Ohana
The Dig
Beneath Zero
February 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
John David Washington, coming off his phenomenal efficiency as “The Protagonist” in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Zendaya, who will quickly reprise her position as MJ within the upcoming untitled Spider-Man film, can be in simply one of many Netflix motion pictures popping out in February 2021 with the discharge of the tense drama a couple of filmmaker and his girlfriend titled Malcolm and Marie. And whereas it could be the shortest month of the yr, February is loaded with doubtlessly nice motion pictures.
February 5, 2021
Malcolm and Marie
House Sweepers
The Yin Yang Grasp: Dream of Eternity
February 10, 2021
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
February 11, 2021
Crimson Dot
February 19, 2021
I Care a Lot
February 26, 2021
Loopy About Her
Release Date TBD
Geez and Ann
To All of the boys: All the time and Endlessly, Lara Jean
March 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
March 2021 remains to be a few months away, however there are already a couple of introduced Netflix motion pictures slated to be launched throughout the third month of the yr. A kind of motion pictures is Monster, an American drama first showcased on the Sundance Movie Pageant in 2018 that stars Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, and several other others. And whereas the discharge date hasn’t been finalized fairly but, anticipate extra on Monster within the coming weeks.
There are different titles being launched, and extra to be added, so be sure to test again for all the most recent data.
March 3, 2021
Moxie
March 12, 2021
Sure Day
March 15, 2021
Battle Alley
Release Date TBD
Monster
Netflix Movies Coming In 2021 – No Date Set
And people are simply the Netflix motion pictures with particular launch dates. All through 2021, Netflix will turn into the house to movies like Zack Snyder’s long-awaited zombie film Military of the Lifeless, the Dave Bautista-led motion thriller following a bunch of mercenaries plotting a heist in the course of Las Vegas because the lifeless return to stroll the earth.
One other film from an iconic director that may make its debut on Netflix later this yr can be Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the basic Italian fairytale Pinocchio. A undertaking that has been within the works for years now, del Toro’s tackle the timeless fable will embrace a killer solid made up of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and plenty of others.
Spring 2021
A Week Away
Dangerous Journey
Concrete Cowboy
Thunder Power
Summer season 2021
Military of the Lifeless
The Lady within the Window
Summer season ’96
Mid 2021
Worry Road
Worry Road 2
Worry Road 3
The Kissing Sales space 3
Late 2021
Again to the Outback
Untitled Telfaz11 movie
2021
A Fort for Christmas
America: The Movement Image
Apollo 10 1/2
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Battle: Freestyle
Blonde
Blood Crimson Sky
Born to be Murdered
Bruised
Caught by a Wave
Rooster Run 2
Dancing Queens
Desert Dolphin
Diana: A New Musical
Don’t Look Up
Endlessly Wealthy
King of Boys 2
Loud Home
Lulli
Munich
My Father’s Dragon
My Spouse and I Purchased a Ranch
O2
Pinocchio
Crimson Discover
Trip or Die
Candy Woman
The Divine Ponytail
There’s Somebody Inside Your Home
Tick, Tick… Growth!
Untitled Noah Baumbach movie
Untitled Nora Fingscheidt undertaking
Untitled third The Princess Swap movie
The Energy of the Canine
Untitled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie
Vinterviken 2021
We Couldn’t Develop into Adults
Wendell and Wild
No doubt, this checklist of authentic Netflix motion pictures will for positive undergo loads of modifications over the course of the subsequent 12 months. With launch dates getting fleshed out, motion pictures getting shifted round, and new additions being made as we push by way of 2021, it wouldn’t be the worst concept to bookmark this checklist and different comparable lists so that you don’t miss out if Netflix decides to randomly drop a film in the course of the evening on some random Tuesday in September. Talking of which, go forward and take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2021 Netflix TV Sequence Premiere Schedule, which like this information, can be up to date every time a brand new title is introduced.
