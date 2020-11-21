news 21 Jump Street's Channing Tatum Is Reuniting With Lord And Miller For A Universal Monster Movie

Depart a Remark
Regardless of many people having been in quarantine for almost all of the 12 months, Channing Tatum has been fairly productive. Not solely has the A-list star managed to direct his movie, Canine (and undertake a canine of his personal within the course of), however he’s additionally set to function an govt producer on HBO’s Area Drive X collection. He even used his time in quarantine to put in writing a ebook impressed by and devoted to his daughter. Now, the actor is re-teaming together with his 21 Jump Road collaborators, Phil Lord and Chris Miller for a monster film at Universal Photos.
This new collaboration between Channing Tatum, Phil Lord and Chris Miller is being described as a “a modern-day, tongue-in-cheek thriller impressed by Universal’s basic monster legacy.” In keeping with Deadline, producer Reid Carolin, whose credit embrace Magic Mike and White Home Down, got here up with the concept and wrote the unique remedy. The script is at the moment being written by Halfway scribe Wes Tooke. Universal is working hand in hand with Lord and Miller’s Lord Miller manufacturing banner and Tatum’s Free Affiliation manufacturing firm to make the mission occur.
Whereas the prospect of Phil Lord and Chris Miller teaming up with Channing Tatum once more is thrilling, their working relationship can be totally different this time round. Lord and Miller won’t be directing the movie however will solely be serving as producers beneath their manufacturing banner together with Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.
It’s a bit disappointing to listen to that the fan-favorite directing duo gained’t be helming this movie, particularly when you think about what they might do with such an idea. Nonetheless, as producers on movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Batman Movie, they’ve confirmed that they’ll nonetheless information a mission and have their artistic contact shine by way of. They’ll additionally undoubtedly have a hand to find an acceptable director.
The legacy of the Universal Monsters franchise is one which spans many years and remains to be going sturdy to this present day. The collection has hit some low factors, significantly with the rise and fast fall of the Darkish Universe. Nevertheless, issues appear to be transferring in the precise path now, due to the success of The Invisible Man. There’s additionally the upcoming reboot of The Wolfman, which can see Ryan Gosling play the lead position.
Lord and Miller will not be directing this new film however, on condition that the movie can be extra tongue in cheek, it’ll possible poke enjoyable at some components of the franchise. As a result of they’re not directing, it’s exhausting to say if it’ll have their meta type of storytelling, however it will actually match. Channing Tatum’s position can be one thing to think about, as he may very effectively be enjoying a monster, which wouldn’t be a nasty concept. I imply who wouldn’t need to see him put his personal spin on Dracula or Frankenstein?
This movie is additional proof that Universal is dedicated to delivering extra content material from its steady of monster motion pictures, and it’s nice to see that they’re diversifying issues a bit. Channing Tatum, Phil Lord and Chris Miller have greater than confirmed their skills with the Jump Road franchise, so let’s hope they’ll apply a little bit of that magic to this new movie.
