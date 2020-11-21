news 21 Jump Street's Channing Tatum Is Reuniting With Lord And Miller For A Universal Monster Movie

Lord and Miller will not be directing this new film however, on condition that the movie can be extra tongue in cheek, it’ll possible poke enjoyable at some components of the franchise. As a result of they’re not directing, it’s exhausting to say if it’ll have their meta type of storytelling, however it will actually match. Channing Tatum’s position can be one thing to think about, as he may very effectively be enjoying a monster, which wouldn’t be a nasty concept. I imply who wouldn’t need to see him put his personal spin on Dracula or Frankenstein?