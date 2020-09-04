news 4 Things Disney's Live-Action Mulan Does Better Than The Original

Some SPOILERS are forward for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.

After quite a lot of theatrical delays, Mulan is right here, although not in theaters sadly. It is at the moment obtainable for unique digital entry for $30 till November and can attain all Disney+ subscribers later this 12 months. For the reason that film has been in manufacturing, there was a lot discourse surrounding the movie’s selections to diverge away from the animated model extra so than Disney’s different slew of current remakes, together with The Lion King and Magnificence and the Beast. Like many devoted followers of the unique, I grew up within the thick of the Disney Renaissance and revered these titles as true cinema as a child. Sure, I really like Mushu and “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” might or might not nonetheless be on my exercise playlist.