news 5 Marvel Characters Ana de Armas Would Be Perfect To Play

Firebird

Whereas Ana de Armas’ greatest selections for a Marvel film character are definitely not restricted to creatures with massive claws, that might nonetheless additionally apply the winged animal from which this Latina heroine will get her title. Whereas Bonita Juarez has gone below a couple of totally different aliases since her comedian e-book debut (relying on the timeline), she is greatest often called Firebird, referring to the enormous mass of vitality formed like a hen that she might or might not be capable to manifest on her personal. Due to a ball of fireplace that actually got here out of the sky and struck her throughout a stroll by the desert close to Albuquerque, Juarez additionally has the ability to undertaking vitality at numerous temperatures and propulsive strengths, can fly as much as 130 miles per hour, and is likely to be immortal, relying on whose speculations you might be basing that off of.