news 5 Reasons To Watch The Live-Action Mulan Now That It's Free On Disney+

Mulan was meant to be one in all Disney’s main theatrical releases in 2020. In fact, as with all theatrical releases, that plan hit some snags. Disney delayed for a lot of the yr, hoping that theaters could be open and audiences would return. Sadly, these thigs didn’t occur. This led Disney to take Mulan in a singular route so far as distribution. The film was placed on the Disney+ streaming service, as had occurred with different movies as nicely. Within the case of although Mulan, it was priced at $29.99, on high of 1 already needing a Disney+ subscription. It is unclear how many individuals really sprung for that further price, however when you’re one of many individuals who didn’t, there’s excellent news. Mulan is now out there for no further price, so long as you are a present subscriber to Disney+, after all.