news 5 Reasons Why Now Would Be The Perfect Time To Release Tenet On VOD

And whereas I do know Christopher Nolan has no intention of stealing the movie show’s thunder, this isn’t actually about him anymore. He received what he needed. The film got here out in theaters. Now, how about us? Let’s make this a blockbuster on the sofa. As a result of whereas it sort of misplaced its likelihood to be the mega hit that it may have been if it simply launched on VOD within the first place, a VOD launch now may nonetheless pave the way in which for different massively-budgeted movies sooner or later to only come dwelling. As a result of hey, individuals paid to see Mulan and that film goes to be free on Disney+ in a couple of months. Why would not Tenet even be a hit?